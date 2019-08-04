Meghan Markle celebrated her birthday on Aug. 4, and it turns out even the royals build in some time for birthday cheer, sweet birthday messages, and festivities. The Duchess of Sussex's 38th birthday was met with "happy birthday" messages from all over the world as well as a few from a little closer to home. Prince Harry's birthday message for Meghan Markle is a short but sweet celebration of his wife, and its simple beauty is definitely #CoupleGoals.

On Aug. 4, the official Instagram account of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, @sussexroyal, posted a sweet birthday message for Markle. The Instagram post shows a photo of Markle smiling wide in a light blue dress with her hands together, posing in a super casual and relaxed way. The caption for the photo starts, "Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday." The caption then continues with a quote from Markle's royal hubby, Prince Harry. It said, "‘Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!’ - Love, H." His message may be short and simple but it is probably so meaningful for Markle, especially because her entry into the royal family and her time as a royal has truly been nothing short of an adventure.

Thousands of comments poured in under the post also wishing Markle a very happy birthday and joyful year ahead.

Several members of the royal family extended sweet birthday messages to the Markle as well. The official Instagram account of Prince William and Kate Middleton, @kensingtonroyal also shared a birthday message for Markle to celebrate the big day, writing, "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!" with an Instagram photo of Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Middleton, and Markle, all walking and smiling.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Instagram, @theroyalfamily, also posted a sweet message with a photo of Markle holding hands with Prince Harry. The caption said, "Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex. The Duchess was born on this day in 1981."

The Instagram account for Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, @clarencehouse, also shared a celebratory message for Markle's big day. The post features a slideshow of photos centering on Markle. The first is a headshot of her, the second is a photo of her interacting with Prince Charles during her pregnancy, and the third is a photo of her smiling next to Camilla. The caption reads, "A very Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex."

A lot has changed since Markle's last birthday, namely the addition of her and Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison, into their lives. Markle's son was born on May 6 and according to Elle, Markle wants to spend her birthday with him, Harry, and some close friends. Honestly, a low-key, intimate gathering is probably just what the new mother needs while she's still on maternity leave.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hopefully Markle gets to have the exact birthday celebration she wants, surrounded by family, friends, and a delicious cake on her special day.