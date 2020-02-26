There's no doubt 2020 will hold lots of change for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. After announcing they're taking a step back as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and his wife are still making their rounds and speaking at various events. In fact, Prince Harry just spoke at his first UK-based event since moving to Canada. However, he had one very specific request at the meeting and it was the ultimate indication of the big changes to come. Prince Harry's one request at his first UK event since moving was so telling.

Harry arrived in London on Feb. 25, and took a train to Edinburgh, Scotland, for a summit for Travalyst, his sustainable travel initiative which he unveiled last September. Before taking the stage to speak, he had a simple ask for those in attendance.

It might seem weird to hear Prince Harry's name be uttered without the "Prince" in front of it, but that's exactly what happened at the summit. Apparently, before taking the stage, he asked to be introduced as just Harry, according to royal reporter Omid Scobie.

With his new abbreviated name, Harry seemed more relatable than ever, and after the internet caught wind of Harry's request, Twitter had a field day.

Prince Harry's first name only request comes after Buckingham Palace confirmed on Feb. 21 that both he and Meghan will no longer be using the “Sussex Royal” name in their future business endeavors. “Their nonprofit organization, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” the statement read. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post spring 2020.”

The couple also shared a statement of their own, writing: “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”

In further proof Harry is officially the most down to earth royal out here, he flew commercial to the event, according to Us Weekly. Yep, Harry sat on a regular ol' airplane, just like the rest of us. Things may be complicated in the royal family right now, but it looks like, at the moment, Harry is all about simplicity, not royal titles.