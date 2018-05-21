Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in my damn life. One of the most gorgeous parts of the day was the flowers. The entrance to St. George's Chapel featured a giant arch of greenery and flowers, and Meghan Markle looked like a straight-up Disney princess as she walked into the chapel. But what are they planning to do with all of those flowers? Well, according to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding flowers went to hospice patients and now I'm crying all over my keyboard.

This move should come as no surprise, seeing as Harry and Meghan share their passion for philanthropy. All of the flowers have reportedly been sent to St Joseph’s Hospice in London, according to Metro. The hospital posted a photo to its Facebook page of one of the patients holding a bouquet from the royal wedding, and the look on her face is so heartwarming.

The post said,

Today we got a very special delivery. Beautiful bouquets made from the #royalwedding flowers which we gave to our patients. A big thank you to Harry and Meghan and florist Philippa Craddock. Our hospice smells and looks gorgeous. Such a lovely gesture.

The comments section was flooded with well wishes for the couple. People were commenting things like, "The wedding memories keep getting better and better. What wonderful people are the Royals. Ever given enough credit for what they do," "Fantastic,look at her gorgeous happy face," "This lady is so gorgeous with those flowers! Love her smile," and "What a very special couple these two are," and I'm not crying, you are. Just kidding, one look at that happy woman's face and I started blubbering instantly. Harry and Meghan's wedding flowers included white garden roses, which were a nod to Princess Diana, whose favorite flowers were white roses.

Another sweet fact about their wedding flowers is that Harry handpicked some flowers for Meghan's bouquet. He picked some forget-me-nots from their garden at Kensington Palace that were placed in Meghan's bouquet. Forget-me-nots were also one of Princess Diana's favorite flowers, and Harry even named a charity he founded in 2006 after the Sesotho word for forget-me-not: Sentebale.

Harry and Meghan made sure to incorporate their love for charity work into every aspect of their wedding day. Outside of the their flowers, the couple requested that people donated to charity in lieu of gifts.

So yeah, in case you weren't aware, Harry and Meghan are a very charitable couple. The royal family's website finally posted Meghan Markle's official bio, and the entire thing highlights her years of philanthropy work. Part of the bio reads,

From a young age, The Duchess had a keen awareness of social issues and actively participated in charitable work. Aged 11 she successfully campaigned for a company to alter their television advert that had used sexist language to sell washing-up liquid. Her Royal Highness also volunteered at a soup kitchen in Skid Row, Los Angeles from the age of 13-17. She continued to volunteer at the soup kitchen when she would return home to Los Angeles until the age of 22.

Another part of the bio says,

In 2015, The Duchess became the UN Women's Advocate for Women’s Political Participation and Leadership. In this role, she gave a speech on the importance of gender equality on International Women’s Day for UN Women in New York City. Ahead of her appointment to this role, Her Royal Highness spent time at the UN's New York office to understand the organisation's day-to-day work before embarking on a learning mission to Rwanda. On this trip The Duchess met female parliamentarian leaders in Kigali and visited Gihembe refugee camp, where women were working on leadership and empowerment at a grassroots level.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't messing around when it comes to helping other people. HARRY AND MEGHAN 4 EVER.