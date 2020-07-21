They may not have been present for the actual ceremony, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported reaction to Princess Beatrice's wedding was still super sweet. A source reportedly told People that Harry and Meghan privately congratulated Beatrice for her July 17 wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. (Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Harry and Meghan to confirm the reported congratulations, but did not hear back by the time of publication.)

ICYMI: Beatrice and Edoardo finally tied the knot in a "small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May," an official press release for the event read, per Harper's Bazaar. "The ceremony was attended by Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, the couple’s parents and siblings. The Bride was walked down the aisle by her Father. Mr. Mapelli Mozzi’s son Wolfie was best man and pageboy." Based on that description, the ceremony was intimate and likely did not include Beatrice's cousins Harry and William (or their respective wives and children).

Considering the world is in the midst of a global pandemic and one of the primary spreaders is large gatherings, it's safe to say keeping the ceremony small was probably for the best — and it doesn't seem like anyone's holding hard feelings against Beatrice for making that choice. William and Kate took to their official Instagram Story to share their well wishes, writing, "Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday!"

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Royal Family Twitter account also rang in the joyous news on July 18 by posting a picture of Beatrice and Edoardo from the ceremony. The couple announced their engagement on Sept. 26, 2019. Since then, their wedding plans were postponed multiple times — first, reportedly due to the scandal surrounding Beatrice's father Prince Andrew's affiliation with convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein. The second postponement was reportedly due to Harry and Meghan's decision to step down from their roles as senior royals. The coronavirus pandemic was the third and most recent setback.

It hasn't been an easy road, but who else is stoked Beatrice and Edo finally tied the knot against all odds? Plus, it looks like all sides of their family couldn't be happier for them. We love to see it!