Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's First Dance Song Was Surprising, But Also Pretty Perfect

After months of anticipation, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally tied the knot during their royal wedding on Saturday, May 19. The ceremony was beautiful and heartwarming, and then the newlyweds changed into their dancing shoes to really get the party started. Following a more low-key lunch reception, the couple showed up at their evening wedding reception ready to celebrate. Keeping with tradition, the newlyweds shared a first dance. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first dance song was a surprising choice, but it was also the perfect tune to kick off their new life together.

The newlyweds reportedly partook in the tradition of sharing a first dance at their evening wedding reception, but their song choice was anything but traditional. Markle and Prince Harry reportedly danced to "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)" by Whitney Houston as their first dance as husband and wife, according to Us Weekly. It's not the first tune you think of when you picture a first dance, but it kinda makes you love these two even more.

On the dance floor, the newly married couple was joined by 200 of their closest friends and family at the Frogmore House for a nighttime wedding reception hosted by Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

DJ Sam Totolee was tasked with spinning the records for the evening soirée, according to The Daily Mail. While Prince Harry likely enjoyed the reported house music Totolee played, he probably also enjoyed sharing the dance floor with his new bride. Unfortunately, there aren't any photos or videos of the newly married couple cutting a rug to "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)," but I'm sure they displayed some stellar dance moves as they grooved to the upbeat tune as husband and wife.

The description of their nighttime reception really sounds like it was the place to be. With a more exclusive guest list than the lunchtime reception attended by 600 people, guests included celebs like Amal and George Clooney, Priyanka Chopra, and Serena Williams.

James Corden also reportedly served as host and entertainment for the night, and I'm sure he kept the guests laughing as they imbibed from a Drinks of the World-themed bar. The royal newlyweds even had a drink called "When Harry Met Meghan," and ingredients of rum and ginger featured a comical nod to Harry's red-hued hair.

It wasn't all punny drinks and fun party songs, though. Guests also enjoyed a three-course, organic sit-down dinner. While enjoying their spring-meets-summer-themed meal, the guests of the nighttime reception were also treated to some funny speeches from Prince Harry's brother and best man Prince William as well as Prince Harry's good friends, Tom Inskip and Tom Van Straubenzee. Prince William reportedly gave a "naughty" speech, so I'd bet there was no shortage of laughter from the crowd.

Markle also reportedly took to the microphone at the evening reception. In a break from tradition, the new Duchess of Sussex reportedly gave a heartfelt speech where Markle thanked the royal family for welcoming her into the British Royal Family.

Earlier in the day at the lunchtime reception, there was also some stellar musical accompaniment. While Markle and Prince Harry didn't kick up their heels for a first dance in the afternoon, they did reportedly enjoy the musical stylings of Sir Elton John. According to Rolling Stone, John got on the piano and played a medley of some of his hits that included "Your Song," "Circle of Life," "I'm Still Standing," and "Tiny Dancer."

With receptions that included music from artists like Sir Elton John (in-person, no less!) and Whitney Houston, it's clear that these royal newlyweds know how to party.