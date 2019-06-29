It's been almost two months since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex first welcomed Baby Archie, and the couple took a much-needed break from parenting duties on Saturday, June 29 by catching a ball game. Twelve years after London's Wembley Stadium first started hosting NFL games, another classic American sport is heading across the pond. On Saturday, the New York Yankees faced off against the Boston Red Sox at the city's former Olympic stadium, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s appearance at London’s first MLB game made it a day date to remember.

Considering Meghan Markle's American roots, it was fitting that the couple decided to make the rare public outing one that celebrated the melding of two cultures as London welcomed the very first baseball game played in Europe. It was a momentous occasion, and on Saturday, June 29, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they enjoyed America's pastime on British soil, watched from the field as the competitors threw out the first pitch of the game, and got to meet with players from both teams in the locker rooms at the London Stadium in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

For Markle, it was her second official appearance since she welcomed Archie just under eight weeks ago, and an extra special one at that. In addition to welcoming two major MLB teams from her home country, the former Suits star also had the opportunity to meet Red Sox player Mookie Betts, who last year was able to trace his lineage to a distant Alabama-based relative also related to Markle, per The Boston Globe. The distant relatives exchanged a hug and took photos together at the event.

While baby Archie couldn't be there in person to catch the game, both the Red Sox and the Yankees proved that the newest member of the royal family was in their thoughts as they gifted Markle and Prince Harry some customized merch for the mini-royal.

According to USA Today, the Boston Red Sox gave the couple a team onesie and a pint-sized baseball bat to take back home to their son, while the Yankees decided to go with a specialty Yankees jersey with the name "Archie" and the number 19 on it.

While royal protocol dictated that the couple didn't choose sides during the history game, Prince Harry reportedly joked to the Yankees, "You guys have beaten next door's present, by the way," according to USA Today.

The couple's sweet outing comes just days after they announced that they'll be heading on a tour of Africa in October. On Thursday, June 27, they shared the news via the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Instagram account, writing:

The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond.

The message concluded, "This will be their first official tour as a family," seeming to suggest that Baby Archie will be accompanying the couple on their trip.

So, even though he had to miss out on Saturday's historic game, it sounds like the pint-sized royal has an exciting fall to look forward to (and plenty of customized baseball merchandise to sport in the meantime).