Just days after Meghan Markle gave the public a rare glimpse into the stress she deals with as a new mom, the duchess of Sussex is apparently planning to take some time out of the limelight to focus on what's important to her. Per a People, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly take a break sometime next month to spend more time with their family. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Ever since they welcomed Archie back in May, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been trying to navigate the challenges of parenting in the public eye and the scrutiny that unfortunately comes along with it. Recently, Prince Harry announced that he and his wife would be suing The Mail on Sunday due to claims of "relentless propaganda" against the former Suits star's character. For their part, The Mail on Sunday previously said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that the publication "will be defending this case vigorously."

Unsurprisingly, it sounds like the couple has been dealing with a lot over the past couple months, so they will reportedly be taking some time out of the spotlight. According to People's reported royal source, "The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time." Per the publication, the family will be dividing up their time between the U.K. and the United States, and will probably spend Thanksgiving stateside.

While Kensington Palace has yet to comment on the latest report, it comes on the heels of a recent interview that British TV channel ITV released on Oct. 18 showing an emotional clip of Markle opening up about how she was dealing with motherhood and negative press.

When asked about how she was dealing with the public attention around her family and her parenting at such a sensitive time, Markle got visibly teary-eyed as she told anchor Tom Bragby that dealing with it was "a lot."

"I would say... look any woman, especially when they're pregnant, you're really vulnerable and so, that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know?" she said in the emotional interview. "So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed ... it's a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

She also thanked Bragby for asking her about her wellbeing, saying, "and also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I'm OK." When Bragby asked her if it was "fair to say [that she] is not really OK," Markle confirmed that he was correct with a simple "Yes."

From the sounds of things, the couple will be taking some much-needed time out of the spotlight leading up to the holidays, so I'd expect to see less of them and baby Archie as we get closer to the end of the year.