Diana and Charles first met in 1977 when Charles was dating Diana's sister, Lady Sarah Spencer (now McCorquodale), but by 1980 he was courting Diana, taking her away to the country on vacation and out sailing on the royal yacht. In 1981, the two were engaged and appeared to be very much in love. They were married at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London in a ceremony that was watched by 750 million people on TV. It was the very definition of a fairytale wedding. While there were some signs of strain early on, it seemed as though they were on their way to happily ever after.

This initial powerful chemistry and connection is very common in Cancer and Scorpio pairings. Emotional and security-loving Cancers are drawn to the power and magnetism of Scorpio. While Scorpio tends to be extremely guarded with their heart, they actually long for someone they can be vulnerable with, and loving Cancer gives them that opportunity to feel safe opening up. For someone like Charles, who had (and surely still has) the added pressure of living his whole life in the public eye, feeling safe must be an even rarer thing, and it could explain why he is so drawn to Cancers. (His current wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, is also a Cancer.) This is why these couples, when they find one another, tend to rush headlong into a committed relationship without paying attention to red flags along the way.