When I think of a picture-perfect home for the holidays, I imagine every inch is covered in fairy lights, festive throw pillows, wreaths, felt snowmen, and glittery bows. My ideal home would make me feel like I instantly stepped into a winter wonderland every time I walked inside. And even though it's still November, it's never too early to get into the holiday spirit. If you're looking to give your box of decorations a major upgrade this year, Pottery Barn's holiday decorations for 2018 are officially here, and you'll definitely want to add them to your wish list, like right now.

For many of us, holiday decor is no joke. The more decorations there are, the merrier. I personally love spending time with my family and friends decorating the house, while drinking hot cocoa and watching The Santa Clause. I'm all about decking the halls with the kind of decorations that make me feel like I stepped foot in the North Pole. If you're in the same boat (or shall I say, sleigh) as me, you need to check out the best of the best at Pottery Barn. You can find anything you're looking for, and more. So, stop and smell the fresh pine needles, because it's time to decorate for the holiday season.

1 You'll Be Pining For These Adorable Mini Trees Small Nostalgic Ornament Pine Trees $29.50 Pottery Barn Christmas wouldn't be complete without rocking around a Christmas tree. That's why you need to shine a spotlight on this beloved holiday mascot in your home. If you don't have the space for a big tree, or you're looking to make your dorm room feel festive, find yourself a mini tree like this one that you can put just about anywhere. Plus, it already comes with ornaments and LED lights, so Merry Christmas to you.

2 Wine Down With This Embroidered Wine Bag Embroidered Hanukkah Wine Bag $16.50 Pottery Barn Whether you plan on spending Hanukkah with family or friends this year, be a great guest by bringing over a bottle of wine for the table (if you're 21 or over). Dress your bottle up with this embroidered wine bag for that extra special touch. Not only does Pottery Barn carry Hanukkah wine bags, but they also have a vintage Christmas tree car design and a punny one that says, "Making spirits bright."

3 Top Off Your Hanukkah Celebrations With This Dreidel Wine Topper Dreidel Wine Topper $4.19 Pottery Barn It's time to celebrate, and this dreidel wine topper is here for the party. It'll dress up your favorite bottle of wine on your table, or serve as the cute addition to that bottle of merlot you're bringing to your family's house for Hanukkah.

4 Get Nostalgic With This Sweet Holiday Village Galvanized Village House $29.50 Pottery Barn You likely remember those tiny Christmas villages your parents always set up for the holidays growing up. Seeing them now brings back all of those amazing memories. So, for instant nostalgia, you can create your own holiday village with these houses.

5 Showcase That Christmas Cheer With A Jeweled Deer Pillow Jewled Deer Plaid Pillow Cover $41 Pottery Barn A throw pillow is an easy way to add holiday cheer to your home. All you need to do is put this jeweled deer case on one of your existing throw pillows, and it'll be like Christmas is already here. The mix of sequins and plaid is also so perfect if you're going for a rustic glam vibe.

6 Welcome Friends Over With A Gorgeous Wreath Magnolia Wreath $99 Pottery Barn A holiday wreath is essential. It automatically makes anyone who comes over feel right at home. If you're looking to break away from the traditional wreath, you might want to check out this magnolia one. It's simple, yet comes with golden leaves for an instant holiday glow.

7 Show Off Your Ornaments On This Tree Small Galvanized Ornament Tree $29.50 Pottery Barn Maybe you have too many ornaments than your tree can handle this year. Or perhaps you want to bring a tree into your dorm room, but there's not a ton of space. That's where this ornament tree comes in. It's the best way to show off your fave ornaments without having to deal with those shedding pine needles. It'll fit perfectly on your desk or bookshelf!