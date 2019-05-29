Adding some sparkle to your patio season spread doesn't have to be an other-worldly feat, thanks to all the unicorn-inspired snacks that you can munch on IRL. One of my favorite offerings has to be from gourmet popcorn creator Popcornopolis. Luckily, the company is upping the magic this summer, because Popcornopolis’ Unicorn Popcorn is coming to Target. The fanciful snacks are retailing for only $4.99, and you can easily grab a few of these 'Gram-worthy creations on your next grocery store run.

If you're not familiar with Popcornopolis, it's a specialty popcorn store based out of Los Angeles that's constantly serving up confections that look like they're designed solely to brighten up your Instagram feed. Almost every creation is served in a trademark cone that's almost too pretty to eat (the key word being almost), and their fan-favorite Unicorn Popcorn might be the most photogenic one of them all.

Depending on where you live, it used to be pretty tough to get your hands on this magical creation short of ordering at least six cones at a time online. Luckily, that's all changing, because the company is bringing its multi-colored snack to 1,300 Target locations nationwide starting on Saturday, May 25, according to a press release.

That's a whole lot of Targets, which means that if you're tired of adulting, you can now take a temporary (and very sweet) break from reality by visiting your Target Café section and picking up a few of these cones while doing the rest of your shopping.

Popcornopolis

If you've never tried this popcorn, here's what to expect when you jump aboard the one-horned bandwagon. According to press materials, the Unicorn Popcorn (which is made with natural flavors and colors and is gluten-free, just FYI) features a "wide range of fruity flavors, with lemony frosting in hues of pastel rainbows."

I'll admit that I wasn't too sure about the idea of "lemony frosting," but the reviews on Popcornopolis' site will convince you otherwise. One reviewer, aptly called New Lemon Fan, wrote, "I’m not that big of a fan of lemons, but you guys changed my mind." One user likened it to a "flavor explosion in my mouth," while another said, "This popcorn right here is the Bomb, my first time trying it, and I love it!!!!!!!"

Popcornopolis

In other words, it sounds like the wizards over at Popcornopolis worked their powers on the treat, and the result is actually pretty magical. The best part? You can find this popcorn — which is apparently certified gluten-free and made with non-GMO, American-grown corn — retailing in the Café section of Target for just $4.99 per cone. I don't know about you, but I'll happily pay less than a fiver to treat my tastebuds to a magical experience.

Wally Arnold, CEO and Mayor of Popcornopolis, said in a press release:

This is an exciting moment for Popcornopolis. Partnering with Target allows us to share our delicious popcorn with more people looking for high-quality, mouthwatering treats. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to create an incredible experience for every customer.

Incredible experience aside, one thing's for certain: Your Netflix n' chill nights are about to get a lot more magical with the addition of this treat.