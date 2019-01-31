Being single this time of year — with Valentine’s Day and all the hearts, candy, and sentimentality that comes with it just around the corner — can feel like a bummer. That’s because there is a very specific kind of pressure around this holiday: the pressure to couple up. While it’s always fun to spend holidays with loved ones, it’s this holiday in particular that can make you feel like you have to celebrate it with someone special. But, spoiler alert: You don't! It’s totally OK to be single on V-day and, thanks to plusOne’s Valentine’s Day vibrator giveaway for singles, it may even be better. Because this year, Valentine's Day is going to be all about self-love — literally.

In a survey of 1,000 women across America, sexual wellness company plusOne discovered that almost one quarter (23 percent) of the women who participated will be single on Valentine’s Day — and the number was even higher for women between the ages of 18 and 24, at 38 percent. And since there is so much pressure to be in a relationship during this holiday, 1-in-5 women reported that being single during Valentine's Day caused them stress. Not great, but you know what's a potent way to deal with stress? Orgasms, of course! According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, orgasms both raise oxytocin levels (the love hormone associated with pleasure and happiness) and lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone). Win-win, right?

To make sure your oxytocin levels are as high as can be, plusOne is doing its part to make Valentine's Day a real celebration for folks who need it most. (Although, let’s be honest, single and coupled up folks both appreciate sex toys, too!) with a Vibrating Bullet giveaway for people who have gone through a recent breakup. “Valentine’s Day is a time for people to experience love and happiness, regardless of their relationship status,” said plusOne CEO Jamie Leventhal, in a press release announcing the giveaway. “However, we’re aware that this holiday can feel like salt in a wound for those who are dealing with a recent breakup. Our past research has shown that 37 percent of women feel happier after experiencing an orgasm, so we hope that gifting our vibrators to newly singles will help them find happiness and self-love this Valentine’s Day.”

The prize is a vibrating bullet, a discreet toy that, "with one button ... gives you 10 exciting settings in a precise powerful package." Plus it's water-proof, body safe, and rechargeable. To enter to win one of the 250 vibrating bullets plusOne is giving away, simply fill out the entry form and share your breakup story (don't worry, it's confidential!) at MyPlusOne.com between Jan. 31 and Feb. 13. The company will pick the lucky winners on Feb. 14, 2019! Giveaway rules and Terms & Conditions can be found on their site, too.

While winning a vibe is a fun way to get in (and get off) on the festivities, it's just as important to remember that it’s totally fine to be a swinging single on Valentine's Day, too. You should be in a relationship when and with whom you want, on your own schedule, and not because the calendar or greeting card industry says so. And if you happen to be going through a breakup, a vibe may be a fun way to help you masturbate, but it's far from the only way to cope with a breakup, so do what feels right for you. If you just so happen to win one of plusOne’s amazing vibrators, even better!