Between Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4, Pixar recently seems a bit more like a sequel machine than the studio that produced some of the most original stories of the last few decades. Well, Pixar diehards, no need to fear: Pixar is returning to its original storytelling roots. Disney and Pixar have just announced its newest original feature and it sounds like a truly fresh and innovative new story. That's all in addition to the fact that the voice cast for Onward is one of the most star-studded ever. Fans can get excited as Pixar moves Onward and upward to this exciting new project.

On Wednesday, Pixar announced that its new film Onward will include a voice cast of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer. The movie will be set in a "suburban fantasy world" and will center on two teen elf brothers who go on an adventure together in search of magic. Pixar has recruited alum director, Dan Scanlon, to be in charge the film. Scanlon also directed Monsters University, so Onward is in experienced hands.

Disney announced the title of the movie along with the main voice cast in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

The tweeters over at the big Mouse House weren't the only ones to get to make a big announcement. Star Tom Holland also took to social media to talk to fans directly about the new Pixar feature. He posted a video on Instagram announcing the new project and alluding to three big co-stars, although he didn't mention them by name.

In the video, Holland was cryptic about the identities of his co-stars, but he did provide some hints about one of them. He said, "He has tangled with dinosaurs, loves to play with Lego, and him and I may have already teamed up to fight a giant purple, evil, terrifying monster."

Fans were quick to correctly guess Chris Pratt after Holland alluded to the big purple monster the actors fought together in a little movie (that only had the biggest worldwide opening weekend of all time) called Avengers: Infinity War. Onward will mark a reunion for Pratt and Holland as they play the two elf brothers. Hopefully there will be way less vaporizing of half the universe in this one.

Scanlon told The Hollywood Reporter that he's especially connected to the story of the two brothers that Onward tells. He said, "At Pixar we try to create stories that come from some kind of personal truth. This film was inspired by my own relationship with my brother." That personal touch is sure to give Onward an extra emotional punch. Not that it'll need it. If Onward is anything like Up, Toy Story 4, or any of the other Pixar tearjerkers, Scanlon and his team will have no trouble tugging at audience heartstrings.

No word yet on the roles that Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer will play, but with star power like that, those roles are sure to be memorable.

Onward will make its way to theaters on March 6, 2020.