Pink's Quotes About Her Daughter, Willow, Prove She's The Most Badass Mom Ever

Rockstar. Badass. Mom. Those are the three words that come to mind when I think of Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter P!nk. The first two adjectives are pretty understandable to describe her – She's famous for songs like "What About Us" and "Raise Your Glass," and is known for doing some pretty hardcore stunts and incredible acrobatics. Very rockstar and very badass. But not many people know that P!nk is a mother to daughter, Willow Sage Hart, and son, Jameson Moon Hart. And, while it's heartwarming to see P!nk gushing about her son, there's something that's so powerful when she talks about her daughter growing up, and how she advocates for a world where Willow can be whatever she wants to be. And if you don't believe me, maybe P!nk's quotes about her daughter below will prove it to you.

Back in June of 2011, P!nk and her husband, motocross racer Carey Hart, welcomed their first child into the world – a daughter named Willow. In a tweet, the new mom shared her happy news, writing, "We are ecstatic to welcome our new beautiful healthy happy baby girl, Willow Sage Hart. She's gorgeous, just like her daddy," then added the hashtag, " # beyondblessed":

Since then, the singer has blessed us with some amazing snapshots of her and Willow, and from the looks of it, the mother and daughter look like BFFs:

Throwing in one of just Willow, because that's #redcarpetgoals right there:

As sweet as Willow looks, P!nk has been very vocal about making sure her daughter is never judged by her appearance only, and how she tries to instill within her daughter the importance of self-worth and self-love. Now, that may seem a little intense for a pint-sized human, but I think it's exactly the conversations people should be having with their children.

Here are just a few quotes about Willow that show how P!nk is nailing this whole parenting thing.

The time when P!nk told her daughter to "help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty":

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the 2017 MTV VMAs, P!nk shared a story about Willow onstage while she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which touched the hearts of pretty much everyone who had the honor of listening.

P!nk was driving Willow to school when her daughter told her that she was "the ugliest girl I know," saying that she resembled a "boy with long hair." P!nk, determined to show her daughter that she was beautiful in every way, decided to make a Powerpoint presentation filled with androgynous singers and artists like David Bowie and Annie Lennox to show Willow that these people might have looked different from others in their field, but that didn't stop them from living their lives the way they intended, and as a result, inspired so many. She continued on with the story, saying:

But then I said, ‘You know, I really want to know why you feel this way about yourself.’ And she said, ‘Well I look like a boy,’ and I said, ‘Well what do you think I look like?’ And she said, ‘Well you’re beautiful.’ And I was like, ‘Well, thanks. But when people make fun of me, that’s what they use. They say I look like a boy or I’m too masculine or I have too many opinions, my body is too strong.’

She continued, saying:

I said to her, ‘Do you see me growing my hair?’ She said, ‘No, mama.’ I said, ‘Do you see me changing my body?’ ‘No, mama.’ ‘Do you see me changing the way I present myself to the world?’ ‘No, mama.’ ‘Do you see me selling out arenas all over the world?’ ‘Yes, Mama.’ ‘OK! So, baby girl. We don’t change. We take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people to change so they can see more kinds of beauty.’

Willow is definitely going to grow up with a boatload of confidence (as she should), thanks to her mom.

The time P!nk gave her daughter the ultimate dating advice:

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You know how every parent thinks that nobody is good enough to date their amazingly perfect kid? Well P!nk feels no differently. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, P!nk revealed that whoever Willow dates is going to have to check off a pretty intense checklist if they want to be with her daughter. She started off by telling the magazine a question Willow came to her with:

She said to me the other day, 'How many boys can I have at once?' And I said, 'Excuse me?' ... "I said, 'Probably none of them because they won’t deserve you.' ... They have to be kind, respectful, they have to be chivalrous, they have to be good to their moms, they have to be good looking, they have to be funny.'

So basically, when Willow is old enough to date, everyone should basically take a number and get in line. Girl doesn't have time for just any average Joe.

The time P!nk revealed that she was raising her children as gender neutral:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I just want to say that I am so here for parents who raise their children without insisting on any labels. P!nk and her husband Carey Hart are invested in making sure their children can be whoever they want to be, and I think that deserves a round of applause.

In an interview with The Sunday People, P!nk candidly tells the online newspaper how Willow told her that she's going to "marry an African woman," and P!nk was like, "OK, cool!" She said,

Last week, Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman ... I was like, 'Great, can you teach me how to make African food?' And she’s like, 'Sure, Mama. And we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready.' I was like, 'What the f**k, who are you? Who is paying for this by the way?'

So not only is she totally open to chatting with her kids about self-love and gender neutrality, but she also manages to crack jokes along the way. Can we all just agree that P!nk is the coolest mom ever?