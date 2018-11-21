Attention bargain-shoppers: Black Friday is getting closer by the day, but I feel as though there are some assumptions about post-feasting thrifting that need clearing up. Sure, the biggest shopping day of the year is bae for scoring discounts on this year’s hottest gifts, but there are also some major deals on home decor specifically designed to deck your halls that deserve bookmarking. The Pier 1 2018 Black Friday sale, for example, is definitely one to shop if interior design is among your many callings in life — or, you know, you just really get a kick out of collecting seasonal throw pillows.

Pier 1 was pretty “mums the word” on its Black Friday sale specifics until now, but trust me, these deals were well worth the wait. Currently, the details are limited on what time Pier 1 will open its doors on this major retail holiday, but what I can tell you is, if Pier 1 is on your list of stores to pop into on Thanksgiving Day to scour the sales — don’t bother. As per Retail Me Not, the home furnishing shop is closed for Turkey Day. But rest assured, its doors will open on Nov. 23, 2018, so check your local store hours. And if you can’t make it into the store, thank goodness for online shopping, amirite?

There was some speculation over whether or not this hotspot for home decor would reinstate the same, up to 50 percent off, site-wide markdown as 2017, as BlackerFriday.com explained that Pier 1 slashed its prices of holiday decor items like Christmas trees, festive wreaths, stockings for stuffing, ornaments for hanging, gift-wrapping, and more, plus the brand offered a generous 20 percent off coffee tables and similar living space accents last year. Online shoppers also scored free shipping off orders that came out to $50 or more.

So, is Pier 1's history repeating itself? I'd argue that Pier 1's 2018 Black Friday sale is actually trumping 2017's offerings, if that's even possible. Pre-Thanksgiving Day sales are all the rage right now, and Pier 1 is all about it. According to the home decor's official website, from now until Monday, Nov. 26, all Christmas items are buy one, get one 50 percent off, and furniture prices are being marked down up to 30 percent. Plus, accent rugs are 15 percent off, you can get 50 percent off all dinner and drinkware, and the store is selling thousands of unique gifts all under $25.

For example, try and tell me these mossy green pillar candles don't just emit all the warm and cozy holiday feels. If you're a seasonal connoisseur, you can buy this lovely earthy statement piece and snag a second for half off.

Even if throw pillows aren't exactly your thing, throw blankets are bae for gifting unto others, or hoarding for yourself because, let's be real, you're going to need something this soft to keep you warm all winter long. All throw blankets, including the one photographed above, are 30 percent off.

Gifting on a budget? Nothing encompasses the holiday season quite like the aroma of warm cinnamon sugar. But, if you aren't a baker, and your BFF can't be trusted with an open flame, give the gift of decadent fragrance with this sweet spray priced at less that $10.

Feeling spoiled yet? These deals are just getting started. On Friday, Nov. 23, customers who shop exclusively in-store will receive a free reusable tote bag with any Pier 1 Rewards purchase of $30 or more. But these amazing deals aren't exclusive to the winter holidays, either. Now through Nov. 25, per Finder.com, you can receive 20 percent off harvest decor, too. This is especially helpful for those of you hosting Thanksgiving this year who might be looking to upgrade your current decor, or if you’d like to bring a gift for this year’s hostess with the mostest. Plus, right now, at the top of the Pier 1 website is a code for free shipping. All you have to do is spend $49 or more, and use the code FREESHIP49 at checkout. Happy shopping!