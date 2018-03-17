As you're probably already aware, March 17 is St. Patrick's Day, aka the most fun day of the year. So if you aren't currently sipping on green beer, engorging yourself in a plate of corned beef and cabbage — and most importantly — wearing all-green attire right this second, you're definitely doing something wrong. Even our favorite royal family is celebrating the holiday right, and these festive (and beyond adorable) photos of Kate Middleton's St. Patrick's Day outfit will absolutely get you in the mood to party like a leprechaun.

The Duchess of Cambridge, aka my girl Kate Middleton, is spending the holiday alongside her boo, Prince William. During the day, the couple honored the Irish Guards during their annual visit to the 1st Battalion of the Guards regiment in Hounslow, west London. There, mascot Irish Wolfhound Domhnall led 350 troops who marched for the couple, per People. Kate Middleton proved herself to be the cutest person ever by handing out some lucky sprigs of shamrocks to officers and warrant officers. Of course, William treated himself to a pint of Guinness later in the day. Kate, on the other hand, drank a glass of water (she's 8 months pregnant, remember?).

If these aren't already signs that the couple is feeling extremely festive today, Kate is completely decked out in green. And even though we all have our green on right now, the photos show her looking as marvelous as ever.

At the parade, Kate paid her respects while, of course, looking like the classy royal woman she is. In addition to wearing a long, chic green Catherine Walker Coat, she's also sporting a super cute green hat that kind of looks like a shamrock on the very top of her head. Kate also sported some stylish (and probably quite sensible) black pumps, along with black tights — and of course — a pair of black gloves. Seriously, she looks cooler than I ever have in my entire life. I know fans already know this, but she is a total babe.

This actually isn't the first time Kate's gone all out wearing festive attire for St. Patrick's Day. In fact, she's dressed in all-green almost every year since the royal wedding back in April of 2011, according to InStyle. Looking back, she's had so many fun and festive looks. Dressing in-all green seriously has never looked so good on someone, and it definitely beats my (misleading and also false) "Kiss Me, I'm Irish" t-shirt. Her outfit in past years were equally as amazing as this years', as you can see below.

The Royal family is famous for going all out on holidays. In fact, they totally took "decking the halls" to a whole new level during Christmas 2017, when Buckingham looked like a winter wonderland. Between mini crown ornaments, multiple Christmas trees, and — obviously — a ton of lights, the royal residence was well, quite literally "lit." In the Marble Hall stood a 15-foot fir tree, as well as evergreen garlands, colorful baubles running up the grand staircase, and 10-foot tall decorated trees. It was seriously a sight to see if you haven't already taken a look at the photos. The royals really know how to turn up on holidays, you guys.

As she does during most St. Patrick's Day celebrations, Kate Middleton looks super stylish. Between her classic long green coat and the amazing cold weather accessories we've been longing for all our lives, she looks breathtaking and so fun. Even if you're not feeling festive RN, the Duchess and Duke are keeping the Irish spirit alive and well. But honestly, spending any holiday with any of the royal family would be the dream, because it really seems like they know how to celebrate anything and everything.