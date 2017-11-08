Photos Of "Dear David" Ghost From Viral Twitter Thread Will Scare You To Tears
Halloween might have come to a close, but that doesn't mean paranormal activity stops after Oct. 31. One Twitter account proves that the spirit lurking in a man's home is certainly still beginning for attention — whether he likes it or not. Photos of the "Dear David" ghost from the viral Twitter thread have emerged, and anyone who is daring enough to take a peek will probably have to sleep with the lights on.
For those who are unfamiliar with David, here's the lowdown. Adam Ellis, a New York City based artist and writer with BuzzFeed, experienced eery dreams one night. A young boy name David with a disfigured head appeared to him, causing one hell of a nightmare. However, David didn't just stay in Ellis' dreams.
What began as creepy nightmares soon turned into a haunting. The young boy would appear in Ellis' apartment, sitting in the green chair the artist keeps in his bedroom. Each encounter left Ellis paralyzed with fear, and he believed David might possibly be out to hurt him.
Here's the thing: In one dream, Ellis was warned that he is only able to ask David two questions — the third would lead to dangerous consequences. He must ask in the form of "Dear David." Though Ellis was cautioned, he did ask three things. Have a look.
In the dream, I say, "Dear David, how did you die?" He mumbles, "An accident in a store."— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017
I say, "Dear David, what happened in the store?" He groans, "A shelf was pushed on my head."— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017
I'm frozen with fear. I ask, "Who pushed the shelf?" David doesn't answer.— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017
It seems frightening and unsettling to think that something is watching over you and has the power to do harm. As eery as it may seem, what evidence do we have that the spirit of a young boy has attached himself to this man? After all, Ellis could not find anything on David's death after extensive research about the accident.
For those who are skeptical, Ellis shows just how David affects his everyday life.
Even after moving into a different apartment — one that was upstairs from his original paranormal hotbed — Ellis experienced odd activity.
My entire call history for the past week looks like this. You'll notice that I answered once, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/nozoMffWHs— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 26, 2017
Even his cats were subjected to David's haunting.
They would watch movement from behind the doors at midnight — David's prime time for making an appearance.
For the past 4 nights, my cats gather at the front door at exactly midnight & just stare at it, almost like something is on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Y8nnVLv6b4— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017
Ellis' poor fury friends are getting caught up in the paranormal mess.
Videos capture the cats interacting with seemingly nothing (note: keep an eye on that Mason jar).
But then, after a few moments, Maxwell freaks out and jumps over something invisible. pic.twitter.com/DIl1O34vPY— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) September 6, 2017
OK, OK, that's all fine and dandy. But how do you explain this chair rocking on its own?
(David, that's how.)
Here's the feed of that alert. pic.twitter.com/6FHmUyIRBx— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 29, 2017
If you've experienced some chills tingling down your spine, it's totally understandable — imagine sitting at home in your apartment while a deceased boy terrorizes your every move. But prepare to be even more terrified once you take a look at David himself.
Ellis took to his viral Twitter thread to show his following what he thinks David looks like based on his dreams and hauntings.
He had a huge misshapen head that was dented on one side. I did my best to draw it: pic.twitter.com/AJizlw7qXe— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) August 7, 2017
Well, now the time has come, folks. Ellis' photos capture David for the first time.
If that cartoon made you somewhat unsettled, I suggest you proceed with caution.
November 7, 2017
Take a close look at the dark photos from Ellis' apartment. Don't you see something... strange?
November 7, 2017
Is that...
Yep, it is. It's David.
This is the one that made my heart drop. pic.twitter.com/twjER4W7qo— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) November 7, 2017
Perhaps the most frightening footage to date has appeared, and naturally, Ellis is unable to handle what's happening in his home.
Usually I can come up with some excuse for what's happening, but I have no logical explanation for this.— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) November 7, 2017
So now I'm sitting here on my couch, freaking out. I certainly won't be able to sleep. I just felt like I needed to get this out.— Adam Ellis (@moby_dickhead) November 7, 2017
To make matters even more frightening, one Twitter user decided to lighten the picture to get an extra close look at little David.
the fear i felt after brightening up the picture BLESS pic.twitter.com/yfRia6qmTC— - ̗̀ 🦎 ̖́- (@osherrn) November 7, 2017
Well, Mr. Ellis, it's definitely safe to say you're in a house for two. Moving didn't seem to do the trick — in fact, it seemed to make things a whole lot worse. David is officially ready to make his presence known in full force. Will you be able to get some shut eye tonight? Good luck.
