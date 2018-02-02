If you don’t currently believe in magic, you might want to rethink your stance. Photos of butterbeer hair color are so fantastical that I guarantee you’ll come to the same conclusion as me: there’s no way the vibrant shade could be achieved sans wizardry. Yes, butterbeer hair color. The Harry Potter beverage-turned-balayage trend was first identified by Revelist, and if you’re not a fellow HP fanatic, let me shed a tear for you before I proceed.

The seven-book series defined my childhood and literally changed my life. It gave me friends when I didn’t have any others (except my two imaginary friends, Little Ariana 1 and Little Ariana 2 — narcissistic much?), made me believe that anything was possible, and championed singularity, loyalty, and love above all else. Aside from all of that, it was just a great — no, exceptional — story, the likes of which I haven't read since. (No, I don’t have a deathly hallows tattoo on my finger, or anything.) Needless to say, when someone tells me they haven’t read Harry Potter, I feel immensely sad for them.

Rant over. If you’re not a Harry Potter fan, you’re definitely thinking, “this adult woman is crazy, please just tell me WTF butterbeer is and how it relates to hair.” Butterbeer is a popular wizarding beverage that supposedly tastes like butterscotch and contains small amounts of alcohol (for house elves that small amount is plenty enough to get them good and drunk). It can be served cold in a bottle or hot and foamy in mugs and, in the Harry Potter movies, at least, appears to be a cloudy shade of canary yellow. It looks — and sounds — amazing, but admittedly when my friends I tried to recreate it with a recipe we found online in college, it turned out to be one of the grossest cocktails I’ve ever consumed. After that brewing fiasco, I decided to leave its creation and consumption to the wizards and witches of the world. (PSA, I've heard the butterbeer at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios is actually delicious.)

Valerie Macon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But now, any muggle can try out the yellow-hued elixir, even if they can't make their way to the magical world of Orlando, Florida. The catch, though, is that it goes in their hair. Butterbeer hair color is here and even as a HP super fan I'm kind of like....what? Nonetheless, I will say the bright yellow shade does give off the same warming and spellbinding effect as I'd imagine the drink it was named after does IML (in magical life). People have tested out the color both in small doses as highlights and full-on as an overall dye job, and its effect is awesomely cartoonish (think Betty Cooper's hair from the original Archie comics). It reminds me a bit of when Lady Gaga dyed her hair an ombré yellow in 2010 in one of her most memorable makeovers ever. And for her, that's saying a lot.

Here's a roundup of some of the best butterbeer hair below—hold onto your wands, it's about to get brighter than a Lumos charm.

While I'm not sure I could rock the color myself, I will say that it's incredibly fun and the exact opposite of boring. It brings a playful and whimsical air to everyone brave enough to try it, which I think the world could use a little more of. Harry Potter was so magical because of its imaginative and otherworldly qualities; this butterbeer hair color is so magical for the exact same reasons. If you're a fellow Potterhead and always felt like you'd be sorted into Hufflepuff, whose colors are black and yellow, this might be your ideal beauty look.