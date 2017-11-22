Photos Of "Blur-Dogs" On Twitter Prove How Excited Your Dog Is To See You On Thanksgiving

There's a lot to look forward to on Thanksgiving: comfort food, a few days away from the office... and your aunties butting into your love life while passing the gravy. As always, you can guarantee a few uncomfortable moments with relatives over the holidays — so that's when you have to turn to your beloved pup for some much-needed relief. Photos of "blur-dogs" on Twitter have emerged, and they prove who is most excited to welcome you home for Thanksgiving.

Let's be honest here, folks: They're called "man's best friend" for a reason, and this Twitter thread proves it. Naturally, there's no better place to celebrate your love for your four-legged buddies than the internet. With that in mind, writer and designer Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) and her followers uploaded overjoyed puppies bouncing around like jumping beans at the arrival their relatives for Turkey Day.

The pictures were blurry, silly, and exciting — and of course, they were absolutely adorable. Each shot captures a dog in action while greeting family members for the holiday. Elite Daily has reached out to Lewis for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication. Elite Daily has also reached out to these furry friends for comment, but they were busy eyeing the happenings in the kitchen and were unable to provide quotes at this time.

All in all, when your sister gives you the cold shoulder and mom gets annoyed because you forgot to pick up the Trader Joe's pumpkin cheesecake, you can always count on your pooch to give you a warm greeting. Who needs people anyway? Dogs are always preferable.

Take a look at the following blur dog photos on Twitter and try your hardest not to swoon (good luck).

"Here I come! Prepare for licks."

"Oh my goodness, you're home!"

"I thought you'd never get here!"

"I've come to say hello."

@thisjenlewis v excite — (@jake_jenks) #

The excitement is real, folks.

@thisjenlewis He was so excited he didn't know what to do — (@litzen39) #

To think you almost didn't buy that plane ticket home. Your four-legged sibling would've been absolutely crushed, so kuddos to you for braving the busiest travel day of the year to head back home for what's most important: your dog. Just seeing this adorable thread makes me even more excited to visit my little sis Brittany and my cousins Leo and Oliver. Judging from their personalities, I bet my Ollie is already anxiously awaiting a few pieces of side dishes to fall on the kitchen floor.

To up the ante, the internet also provided us with photos of festive pups ready to dig in on a turkey thigh and a scoop of stuffing. There are a few things I'm sure about: I'm going to load up on my mother's mashed potatoes and I absolutely love dogs who celebrate Thanksgiving (well, dogs celebrating anything for that matter).

As per usual, Google has blessed us with images overloaded with adorableness.

Take a look at what this Twitter user stumbled upon when she searched for "Thanksgiving dogs." Count your blessings for finding this. This is what the holidays are all about.

I looked up "thanksgiving dogs" on google and let me tell you I was not disappointed — (@csaracina) #

Photos of pups with bandanas began to circulate.

These dudes are totally ready to pig out with the fam. If you ask me, these are the best table buddies you can find.

We are thankful this Thanksgiving for all our customers & their dogs over the past 29 years! We wouldn't be where we are today without you. — (@rolloverpetfood) #

Grateful for all the years we had with our little 🐶🐾🍂 Shop ➡️ https://t.co/fUwgoV8dP6 #thanksgiving #bandana #dogs #family #photos — (@thaadcompany) #

So when things get rough this holiday, there is a silver lining: Sitting next to Aunt Susan while she asks 4,500 questions is a whole lot better with Fido by your side. This Thanksgiving, let's be thankful for the one thing that brings us joy no matter what: puppies. Happy holidays.

