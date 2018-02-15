Don't mind me, just dying over Amy Schumer's secret wedding! The comedian got hitched on the DL one day before Valentine's Day, and there are pictures, people! Photos of Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer's wedding are stunning, and also exactly what we would imagine for the down-to-earth celebrity. Bonus: Her bestie Jennifer Lawrence was there.

If you're like me, this might be the first time you're even hearing about Schumer's relationship with Chris Fischer. Don't feel bad. It's still pretty new. In fact, Schumer first confirmed she was dating the famous chef only two days before their wedding. On Feb. 11, she and Fischer attended friend Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party, where they took a black and white picture in a photo booth.

Literally two days later, they were married. According to US Weekly, the ceremony went down on a private, rented home in Malibu, California, where Schumer and Fischer said their nuptials sea-side. It was an on-the-fly event, and according to reports, Schumer invited most people via text. An insider claimed,

It was a very chill wedding. It was thrown together last minute. Most of the guests found out the wedding was happening on Tuesday from a text message sent out by Amy on Sunday. It was like, ‘Hey, this is happening. If you can make it, great. If not, no worries.’ People were in and out all night. It was a gorgeous day. Everyone was having a good time.

The guest list included Schumer's friends Judd Apatow, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, David Spade, and of course, Jennifer Lawrence. J.Law's attendance was confirmed by Schumer herself, who posted a series of gorgeous photos, including one of Lawrence. She simply captioned the picture, "Yup."

Take a good look.

Is this not the loveliest series of photos you've ever seen? For Schumer, who is usually known for her crass sense of humor and objectively dirty mouth, the delicate flowers, lacy dress, and cascading curls were a noticeably different but welcome new vibe. In fact, everything about the wedding was dainty and ethereal.

Schumer's bridesmaids (which included her sister, obviously) wore deep pink satin gowns and heavy floral crowns. Her little fluffy black dog walked down the aisle, maybe as a ring bearer, and her bouquet was a classic bundle of white and pale pink roses. All a far cry from the leather two-piece ensemble she wore for her Netflix special, The Leather Special.

US Weekly reports that Fischer's sister is actually Schumer's assistant, which is almost definitely how the two met. Schumer broke up with her ex-boyfriend Ben Hanisch in May of 2017 after one and a half years of dating. By June, she was already talking about Fischer.

At the Hilarity for Charity Variety Show in New York City Schumer commented, "I’m dating this new dude. He’s awesome, he’s like Stephen Hawking, sexually." By December, Schumer's close friend Bridget Everett confirmed Amy was "head over heels in love" and "very happy." Today, she is a married woman.

For those of you still catching up, Fischer is a fancy chef who owns land and a restaurant in Martha's Vineyard where his family has lived since 1961. He even wrote a book about it called The Beetlebung Farm Cookbook: A Year of Cooking on Martha’s Vineyard. Based on this, it's safe to say his family (and new wife) are super important to him.

I'm so stoked for you, Amy! Keep it coming with the pictures, and let us know what you guys ate for dinner at your wedding or whatever.

