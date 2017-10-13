Photo Of A Ghost In ‘The Shining’ Stanley Hotel Is Truly Petrifying

Is it just me or does it seem like creepy things always happen during the month of October? I'm not sure if it's just something in the air during this time of the year or if people just happen to wait until October to talk about their spooky experiences, but as a Halloween aficionado, I say, keep the scares coming. Recently, a photo of a ghost in The Shining's Stanley Hotel has gone viral and it is truly petrifying.

The creepy photo was posted to Facebook by Jessica Martinez-Mausling on Oct. 6, but the photo was actually taken on Sept. 16 at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, during a Spirit Tour the hotel offers. The Stanley Hotel is very well known because it served as an inspiration for Stephen King's The Shinning and later served as the background for a 1997 miniseries of the same name based on the book.

You will see in the photo below that there are a few people sitting around in a large staircase. You can also see a blurry figure appearing to be walking down the stairs. The blurry figure seems to be the size and shape of a small girl but there were no small girls on the tour with them that evening, Martinez-Mausling told The Huffington Post. She said,

At first we tried to be logical and think we somehow missed her so we asked our kids, their girlfriends and our friend if they remembered seeing a little girl. Nobody did. We do not remember seeing anything on the stairs when we took the picture.

But wait, there's more! Apparently, there is more than one ghostly figure in the photo above. In the second set of steps where you can see a lady (who is the tour guide) on the left-hand side of the photo, you can see another blurred figure to the right of the tour guide. There was a lot of paranormal activity going on that day huh?

Martinez-Mausling said that at the time the photo was taken, there were only two people on the stairs: The tour guide and someone sitting right below the tour guide, on their cell phone. So is the second apparition actually real?

Ed Mazza at The Huffington Post had former FBI agent and host of Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files Ben Hanson take a look at the photo and analyze it. Here is what he had to say about it,

I really like this photo. Assuming that it’s not doctored, it ranks up there as one of the best photos of possible paranormal evidence I’ve seen. If it is faked, I’ve got to hand it to them for their level of detail and creativity because there’s usually enough easy signs to suggest hoaxing.

So the picture isn't doctored in any way, meaning we very well might be looking at two ghosts casually playing on the stairs of the Stanley Hotel. Hanson told The Huffington Post that if the second figure were a person in motion, you would be able to see the lower half of the person's body, through the railings. But since can't see we might be looking at a second ghost.

The Stanley Hotel is notorious for its ghost sittings, but it isn't the only place to have an eerie encounter. We recently reported about a security video taken in a high school hallway. The security footage shows lockers and doors being opened and closed, but no one around actually doing it. See the video below:

The activity was conveniently taken at 3 a.m. on Oct. 1, and the school claims there was no on in the building at the time the video was taken, but motion sensors were set off by movement. If this was a prank, my hat goes off to the geniuses who planned it because I'm officially creeped out.

Good luck sleeping tonight!

