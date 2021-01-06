Phoebe Dynevor's Zodiac Sign Makes Her An Adventurous Partner

Still obsessing over Bridgerton? Yeah, same. Of all the new content that landed on streaming over the holidays, this regency romance hit hardest. The costumes, the drama, the... Simon. Yeah, it was pretty great to celebrate with this on Christmas Day. It also introduced new audiences to Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Bridgerton in the saucy series. While the first season (spoiler alert!) left Daphne in a very happily ever after place, what about the actor who portrayed her? Is she anything like the role she played on-screen when it comes to romance? If you consider Phoebe Dynevor's zodiac sign, the answer is, surprisingly, "closer than you think."

Dynevor was born April 17, 1995, under the sign of Aries. This fire sign is known for being bold, independent, and not at all afraid to go after what they want. They're turned on by the chase and are very direct about their intentions and desires. While they like being in relationships, it's essential to Aries to maintain their sense of self and they can be very stubborn about getting their way. They're passionate and impulsive but ultimately have a good and loving heart. In other words, if Dynevor already makes you swoon, you're going to want to keep those smelling salts handy. Here's what else we can guess about what Dynevor's like as a partner based on her zodiac sign.

Aries doesn’t play games.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

One of the best things about dating Aries is you always know where you stand, because they're not afraid to let you know. Aries is direct and, if they're attracted to you, they don’t play coy about the pursuit. They love the art of seduction and live for the chase. There's also no hot-and-cold with an Aries; it's all hot, all the time for this fire sign. And when they know what they want, they go all-in. It's common for Aries to rush into relationships; sometimes this works out perfectly, but they also tend to move too quickly. It's not uncommon for them to find themselves in situations they weren’t quite ready for, or partnered with someone who isn’t quite the right fit.

They need a partner who can keep up.

For Aries, the right partner is someone who can keep up with their energy level and join them on their adventures. Aries has a lust for life and lives for adventure and exploration. While they might have one major passion project, they often have new and evolving interests all the time, so the right partner's one who can roll with it and share Aries's enthusiasm.

Aries also need their space.

While Aries does want a partner who can share their excitement for new experiences, they also have a very strong independent streak. This means they're both used to making their own decisions but also need a fair amount of alone time. The right partner for Aries is someone who also has their own interests and doesn't expect to spend all their time with the person they're dating. That way, Aries is free to do their own thing and have the personal space they need to fully be themselves.

They're very passionate.

Timothy Norris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet associated with boldness and passion. It's no surprise, then, that Aries has a bit of a reputation for their sexual appetite and prowess. They're fiery and impulsive and love being swept up in the moment. They're all for an impromptu hookup whenever and wherever the mood strikes (for example on a stairway or a rainswept gazebo, perhaps). They're also very physical and affectionate, and desire a partner who's ready to go with the flow but can embrace their tender and romantic side too. That's because, deep down, this bold sign has a soft side as well.

Being loved by an Aries like Dynevor is exciting and intense. You could say it’s kinda like waiting for Netflix to drop that Bridgerton season two renewal news. Seriously, what’s the hold-up?