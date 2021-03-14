It's not often that you can take a look from Spirit Halloween and make it work for a red carpet, but that's exactly what Phoebe Bridgers' 2021 Grammys' outfit did... kind of. As a reference to her Punisher album cover, the singer's longtime goth aesthetic jumped out with her lux black dress, featuring a skeleton-beaded appliqué, designed by Thom Browne. It's unlike anything I've seen at the Grammys in a while.

While walking down the carpet with her brother Jackson, Bridgers was the spookiest, chicest skeleton I've ever seen. Each bone of her (fake) body glimmered in the flashing lights which made all of the thousands of beads and sequins jump out. Although, the piece that really deserves a shoutout, to me, was the huge gemstone details on her "kneecaps." I mean, just wow. She wore her platinum blonde hair down in loose waves and completed the look with a deep berry lipstick.

The 26-year-old is nominated for four Grammys including Best New Artist, Best Alternative Music Album, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Performance. Bridgers didn't even know she was nominated at first, saying that she slept through the announcements only to wake up with hundreds of messages. “That day is forever immortalized on my phone as the day that I responded to no one,” she told NYLON.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether or not Bridgers brings home a win tonight, she won with this elevated, luxurious look that calls back to viral moments in her career. As a major Bridgers fan, you simply love to see it.