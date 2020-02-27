Just when you thought you knew everything there was to know about the situation, Peter Weber's quote about Madison Prewett's virginity sheds a whole new light on how Weber was feeling that night. While chatting with People on Feb. 26, Weber opened up about how he really felt about Prewett telling him she's saving herself for marriage. “I would’ve loved to have had that conversation a little bit sooner, not leading into the week of fantasy suites,” he shared. “But I also don’t fault her at all for what she told me, because I was very clear with all the women from the very first night to please share what’s ever on your heart.”

While some viewers felt Prewett gave him an "ultimatum," Weber shot that idea down. "People try to say it’s an ultimatum. It wasn’t," he said. "She simply felt I needed to know what she was feeling and I could see how uncomfortable it was for her to have that conversation with me. But at the end of the day, I’m a hypocrite if I tried to say that that wasn’t right for her to do that.”

The controversial conversation in question took place during the Feb. 24 episode of The Bachelor when Prewett told Weber about her preferences during the Fantasy Suite week. She explained that it would be difficult for her to continue their relationship if he spent the night with the other two contestants. "In no way do I want to give you an ultimatum or tell you what you can or can’t do at all and I hope you know that and I hope you know my heart, but for me actions speak louder than words and I’m just really big on that," she told him.

Maarten de Boer/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

By the time their fantasy suite date came around, Weber had already spent the night with contestants Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller. That's when Prewett revealed that she is waiting until marriage to have sex. "I felt just like, really hurt in there, and like, I can't change who I am. I can't change what I believe in, what I stand for, what I need," Prewett explained, adding that she felt "torn" about how many more of her values she could compromise for him.

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

The episode ended on a cliff-hanger, so it's unclear whether or not Prewett will be leaving or staying for Weber's final rose ceremony. Tune in March 2 to find out!