This season of The Bachelor has brought Peter Weber back for his This season of The Bachelor has brought Peter Weber back for his second chance at love, but it may be his past that actually offers him his truest chance of a happy ending — aka Hannah Brown, the bachelorette that let him go. In the most recent episode audiences witnessed them share an intense moment, full of tears, confessions of lingering feelings, and, of course, that almost-kiss. It was hard to see her leave afterward, seemingly ending their relationship again because their chemistry is so obvious and intense. But then, Peter Weber and Hannah Brown's astrological compatibility likely has a big influence on both the power of their connection as well as why she walked out the door.

Weber was born Aug. 4, 1991 under the sign of Leo and Brown's birthday is Sept. 24, 1994, which makes her a Libra. Both signs are brimming with charisma and warmth, so it's of little surprise that they were immediately drawn to one another. Leo is a fire sign and Libra is air, and rather than putting out Leo’s fire, Libra's romantic nature and emphasis on harmony fans Leos flames. In return, Leo’s emotional generosity helps Libra feel appreciated and truly cared for. As a result, when these two signs meet they can quickly forge a deep bond. In other words, this connection is final-rose-worthy. The only question remains whether or not Weber and Brown will figure that out in time. Here's what we can divine about their connection based on their astrological compatibility, should Hannah (hopefully) reappear later this season.

They Speak The Same Emotional Language.

ABC/John Fleenor

Libra is represented by the scales because this sign is driven by a need for balance, fairness, and harmony. This attitude pairs perfectly with Leo, which is ruled by the Sun, the heavenly body associated with reason. Both signs approach challenges and disagreements with a desire to find a fair resolution, and this shared attitude creates the perfect foundation for love and mutual respect to grow. Both signs are comfortable speaking their mind and are good communicators, especially when it comes to sharing their feelings and affection. That’s something both of these warmhearted signs have in spades.

Indecisiveness And Ego Are Their Biggest Struggle.

While Leo and Libra are on the same emotional wavelength, they do have some obstacles to overcome. Specifically, Libra’s indecisiveness (think Hannah talking about how she’s still unsure she made the right choice and wondering what would’ve happened if she had chosen Peter), and Leo’s ego (ahem, Peter letting Hannah leave even though it's so obvious he still has intense feelings for her). However, if Leo can set aside their wounded pride and Libra can trust in their partner, if not totally in their own gut, then these two can weather any storm together.

Their Sexual Chemistry Is Lit.

ABC/John Fleenor

There’s never a dull moment in a Leo and Libra’s bedroom, as both of these signs have passion to spare. Leo is incredibly confident about both their appearance and prowess, and they love to receive adulation for both. They are famously generous lovers, although they expect the same attention and tenderness in return. Fortunately, Libra shares this same attitude. They love lavishing attention on their partners in bed and consider sex a spiritual and emotional experience, as well as a physical one. That being said, they both also like to keep things light, fun, and frisky between the sheets, and neither can take themselves seriously for too long. Eventually, it all just turns into giggles and kisses for these two.

When you take all of this into consideration, it's easy to see why Brown and Weber are both be having major second thoughts about separating again. There’s a real connection that’s forged when a Leo and Libra connect, so it's heartbreaking to think about what they could’ve been if they gave it another shot. Sigh. While episode two of The Bachelor ended with Hannah “catching a flight,” maybe the stars will align and they’ll finally realize they really are perfect for one another and get back together. Fingers crossed.