Being single can be such a relief sometimes. If you're breaking away from a relationship that you've been outgrowing for a long time, being able to rest and reset your internal compass is essential for getting back in tune with yourself. For the zodiac signs that like being single, being on their own is when they find themselves having the most fun. That doesn't mean that these signs won't ever find themselves in a relationship — quite the opposite. There are times to have fun, and times to approach life a bit more soberly, and times when having another person around helps you balance out.

This person can be a friend, a lover, or a partner at any given time in your life. If you're paying attention to how you are feeling and what the stars are saying, you'll be able to determine whether this is a point in your life when you want to pursue a relationship or a time when you really need to be on your own.

If you're a fire sign, then being on your own means that you're in the process of gathering up the internal joy you need to keep the fires of your heart stoked. These signs know how to truly enjoy being single.

1 Aries (March 21 To April 19) Giphy When an Aries is single, they have more opportunity to flirt with their many crushes. Aries likes to have a different cutie in every corner all over town, and they feel their best when they have the physical space to explore it. While being in a relationship, Aries might feel like they aren't free to pursue their feelings and see them entirely through. When they're single, they aren't holding themselves back from exploring their options on account of anyone else.

2 Leo (June 21 To July 22) Giphy When Leo is single, they can devote more time and capacity to very loudly and publicly loving themselves. For Leo, love is the sunny, joyous force holding them aloft. Being able to declare this self-devotion to a large audience through performative display is how Leo ensures that their sun ship stays afloat. If they are with a lover who restricts their imagination, or if Leo finds themselves in a situation where their ego is not given the reign it needs, they can emotionally self-destruct. A Leo who does not love themselves will be consumed by their own flames, turned inward agains themselves.