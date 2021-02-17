Your fave hotel heiress is officially off the market. Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got engaged on Feb. 13 after just about a year of dating, and Hilton confirmed the exciting news to People four days later. "This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things," she said in a statement. "As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I'm excited for our next chapter." Cheers to the happy couple!

Hilton also shared pics from the proposal on Instagram, which took place while the couple was celebrating Hilton's 40th birthday on a private island. "When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," she captioned the series of photos. "My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with." Aww.

Reum def seems like a winner — as does the stunning emerald-cut diamond ring he selected for his fiancée. (Peep her huge rock.)

Hilton first sparked dating rumors with the author and entrepreneur back in January 2020, when the two were reportedly spotted kissing at a Golden Globes after-party. "They are dating and happy," a source reportedly claimed to People at the time. By April, the two were Instagram official, but it wasn't until September that Hilton opened up about their relationship. During an interview with People, Hilton revealed that she and Reum had already known each other for 15 years, but they really hit it off after spending Thanksgiving 2019 together. "We had our first date and haven't spent a night apart since," she added.

Right before the new year, Hilton celebrated her and Reum's 13-month anniversary with an IG post. "Ever since the moment we locked eyes, I knew there was something special about you," she wrote. "And then when we had our electric kisses on the tennis court I saw that I was exactly right! I will always be so grateful that I went to the Hamptons for Thanksgiving. I know for a fact this all happened for a reason."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reum is the founder of M13, a venture capital firm based in L.A. and New York City that's invested in startups. The Columbia University grad is also known for co-founding the liquor brand VEEV Spirits alongside his brother, Courtney. Little is known about Reum's past relationship history, but it seems clear to me that he's smitten with Hilton. "From our very first date, I was able to get to know the real Paris," he told Vogue soon after they announced their engagement. "As people who have seen her documentary and recent advocacy work know, Paris is kind, smart, driven, authentic, and an amazing woman, and I can't wait to have her as a partner in life."

Hilton was previously engaged to actor Chris Zylka before the couple called off their engagement in November 2018. She was also previously engaged to Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis, as well as model Jason Shaw. Here's hoping Hilton has found her partner for life in Reum!