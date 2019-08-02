Autumn is coming up quick, y'all, which means it's almost time for leather jackets, cozy flannels, and Pumpkin Spice Lattes (aka PSLs). However, it looks like the beloved PSL might have some competition this year, because two different fall-inspired coffee drinks are in the works. I'm talking about Panera Bread's new Cinnamon Spice Latte and Cold Brew, which will be available soon. Once you learn more about 'em, you'll be super excited for brisk autumn mornings (and warm cinnamon-flavored coffee).

Panera announced the Cinnamon Spice Latte and the Cinnamon Spice Cold Brew on Friday, Aug. 2 — but they won't actually be available until September. More specifically, the company said in an email that each of the drinks will be rolling out nationwide starting on Sept. 9, which means you still have a decent amount of time to plan your early-morning Panera trips. Again, if you like 'em enough, you might want to flip-flop between the CSL and the PSL.

Now that you know when each cinnamon-flavored coffee drink will be available, I can get into detail about them (because, yes, they are both different). As you can probably tell, one is a latte and one is a cold brew — but each option seems delicious.

Let's start with the Cinnamon Spice Latte, because it sounds like dessert in a cup. According to Panera, the autumnal drink is made with "freshly brewed espresso" which is then mixed with cinnamon flavor and foamed milk. Then, it's finished off with a fluffy layer of whipped cream and dusting of cinnamon. I definitely wouldn't mind starting my mornings with one of these.

Panera's next fall offering, the Cinnamon Spice Cold Brew, is like the latte without the frills. According to the coffee company, it's made with cold brew which is mixed with cinnamon flavor and half-and-half. Then, it's poured over ice before being served. In my opinion, it's the perfect option for anyone who's trying to enjoy those cinnamon flavors without the luxurious whipped cream topping.

So, which one will you be choosing? To help make your decision, I'll tell you about the prices. According to Panera, the cost of each selection will be "consistent" with the cold brews and lattes that are currently being served for the season. Based off the company's seasonal menu, a Madagascar Cold Brew with Vanilla Cream costs $3.49 — so I'm going to assume that the price of a Cinnamon Spice Cold Brew will be in that ballpark. A Madagascar Vanilla Latte, on the other hand, currently costs $4.39. Given that information, you'll be able to bring cash accordingly.

As I previously mentioned, you'll have to wait until Sept. 9 to try these cinnamon-flavored offerings. That's OK, though, because it gives you another excuse to look forward to the fall season. To find a Panera near you once the new coffee drinks are on the menu, head to the company's store locator. When you're there, enter your city information and choose a store that's local. Then, you'll be able to decide which cinnamon-flavored drink is your new fave.