We're in the midst of wedding season, which means you might be gearing up to head to cities all over the country — and possibly the world — to see your friends and family at joyful celebrations. But even though the wedding days themselves are always fun days to remember forever, getting there isn't always so easy. Packing for a summer wedding weekend can be super stressful — especially if you're headed somewhere far away. But with these tips, you can make your wedding packing process a lot simpler.

As someone who used to sing in and manage a wedding band, I've been to more weddings than I can count. I've had plenty of amazing experiences at weddings, and also plenty of instances that were less than savory. But along the way, I picked up a few tips that have made me something of a wedding packing expert, if I do say so myself. I always pack extras of everything from bug spray, to flats, to bobby pins, all in case of a wedding day emergency.

So, if you're headed to a wedding soon and need some tips on what to bring with you, keep reading for all of the things I never go to a wedding without.

1. Pack Two Outfit Options — Just Two Lumina/Stocksy I absolutely understand the struggle of picking what to wear to a wedding. You don't want to be over or underdressed, and you don't want to accidentally match the wedding's color scheme. So, if you're hoping to have some options with you for those just in case scenarios, try to only bring two options. In my experience, having too many choices can make your decision even more difficult, and you don't need to take up all that extra space in your luggage, anyway. As for accessories, stick to bringing a neutral pair of heels (nude, black, or white always works), and a purse that matches your shoes.

2. Have Some Extra Supplies In Your Purse, Just In Case If you want to become a popular person at the wedding — especially for the bridesmaids — be the person who has everything in their purse, kind of like a modern day wedding-edition Mary Poppins. When I was a wedding singer, I always kept a bag full of supplies like hairspray, eyelash glue, spray deodorant, bobby pins, a sewing kit, feminine hygiene products, and so much more. I'm totally proud of the fact that I've saved a few bridesmaids from cosmetic and wardrobe emergencies in my day. Even though it's totally impossible to bring all of those things in your purse if you're just a guest at the wedding, carrying a few extra small things, like hair ties and safety pins, can be super helpful for your fellow wedding goers.

3. Packing A Polaroid Camera Is Never A Bad Idea Weddings are a place to take a ton of pictures, and what better way to hold onto your memories than with a handful of Polaroids? Bring along an instant camera so you can take pics of and with your friends — and the newlywed couple, of course — that you all can hold onto as mementos from that night.

4. You Absolutely Need To Have A Pair Of Flats Handy Studio Firma/Stocksy As someone who's watched wedding guests dance barefoot over a spot where someone dropped a drink glass, let me tell you, taking your shoes off for a wedding is a huge no-no in my book. But as a girl who enjoys a fancy pair of heels, I totally get the temptation to take them off as soon as "Cupid Shuffle" comes on. The solution? Pack a pair of flats with you. Some couples provide flip flops for their guests, but if they don't, you don't want to be stuck dancing barefoot. There are foldable flats for people who want a really compact option, or you can bring your favorite pair of sandals in your purse.

5. A Fabric Steamer Is Essential Regardless of whether or not your outfit is made out of a material that's wrinkle-proof, a fabric steamer is an absolute necessity when you're heading to a wedding. I've found that lots of guys don't press their suits before weddings — especially if they don't wear their suits very often, and it's just pulled out of the closet for a special event like this one — and if you're the mom of the friend group like I am, you're going to want to fix that. There are few wardrobe problems that a little steaming can't fix, and it's always good to have one on-hand. Especially if you're renting a place (where there might not be an iron), it's helpful to have something light and portable to make sure your outfit is looking its best.