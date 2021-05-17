Since Outer Banks hit Netflix last year, the teen drama has become known for its steamy, action-packed twists and turns. But while fans wait for Season 2, they'll be happy to know that John B and Sarah have just as much chemistry IRL. Just look at Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline's juicy kiss at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and you'll see what I mean.

The duo, who appeared in person at the May 16 awards show, won the award for Best Kiss, beating out other buzzy couples from shows like Bridgerton and Never Have I Ever. Addison Rae and her He's All That co-star Tanner Buchanan set the mood perfectly and kissed before handing the Golden Popcorn trophy to Stokes and Cline.

After thanking everyone who helped Outer Banks come to life, Stokes admitted, "I'm kinda panicking right now." Luckily, Cline knew the perfect way to calm him down. "Shut up," she replied, before pulling him in for a passionate kiss. If literally any viewers had doubts about whether or not they should win Best Kiss, the pair's celebratory smooch is more than enough to prove them wrong once and for all.

ICYMI, Stokes and Cline aren't just dating onscreen — they're also dating in real life! After months of fan speculation, they confirmed their relationship back in June 2020, and this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards was one of their first public appearances as a couple. "It's really cool. Love is tight," Cline told Entertainment Tonight in November 2020, referencing her relationship with Stokes. "It's cool to share this experience with your favorite people and also your favorite person... I feel very happy."

Fans of the couple won't have to wait long to see this dynamic duo play John B and Sarah, either: Netflix has officially confirmed that Outer Banks Season 2 will arrive this summer. Last season ended after the onscreen couple were caught in a storm and forced to go on the run in the Bahamas after Sarah's villainous father, Ward (Charles Esten), stole the Pogues' money and framed John B for Sheriff Peterkin's (Adina Porter) murder. Season 2 is bound to be an emotional rollercoaster, but with so much chemistry between Stokes and Cline, reuniting with the Pogues sounds like the perfect summer treat.