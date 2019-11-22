Outdoor Voices is beloved for a reason. The stylish activewear brand offers items ranging from performance-optimized sports bras to comfy fleece hoodies, so there really is something for everyone to enjoy. That's why the Outdoor Voices Black Friday 2019 sale is such a great option for holiday shopping this year; you can basically make it a one-stop shop for all your gifting needs — and maybe snag a little something special for yourself, too.

Outdoor Voices knows what the people want (athleisure), and for the biggest shopping weekend of the year, it's taking its customer-pleasing ways to another level (with cheaper athleisure). Just like it did in 2018, the brand is combining its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals into one so your Thanksgiving weekend can basically be a multi-day shopping extravaganza, both online and IRL at the brick-and-mortar shops. Starting Nov. 29 and extending through Dec. 2, shoppers will get 25% off their entire order with the code THANKS25. The only products not eligible for this discount are Outdoor Voices kits, gift cards, and third-party items — all the other goodies are totally fair game.

So, whether the loved ones you're shopping for are people who just love a good 'fit, hiking enthusiasts, gym rats, or more "indoorsy" folks, you're bound to find what you need. Here is just a sampling of options to snag from the sale to help you slay the gift-giving game this year:

One of Outdoor Voices' bestselling products, the Flex Leggings are breathable, wick away sweat, and come in a variety of fun colors and prints. (Leopard print leggings, anyone?) Calm down, any New Yorkers reading this, they come in black, too, as well as in different lengths.

It feels like the fashion community collectively gasped when the brand released its Exercise Dress. A dress? As activewear?! Color every fashion lover everywhere intrigued. The dress has built-in shorts, a phone pocket, and breathable fabric. Because of that, it's got my attention.

Outdoor Voices' MegaFleece jackets give the word "cozy" a whole new meaning, as if that's even possible. Made of mostly reclaimed wool, it's the perfect gift for the person in your life who's always freezing.

True to its name, this bra is doing things to me — mostly making me want to but it immediately because it looks not only cute, but comfy and supportive. It has nearly 200 five-star reviews, and comes in a variety of colors, from black to red to florals.

Consider the TechSweat Cami the quintessential workout top. It's lightweight, breezy, and has almost 50 super high reviews. Add to cart? Yes, please.

OK, so, yes, these are workout shorts, but I'm not lying when I say I'd wear them outside of the gym. Their lightweight, made of recycled polyester, and, yes, they have... POCKETS! Well, one pocket, hidden in the waistband. But you know what? I'll take it.