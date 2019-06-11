Have you been looking to add some staple pieces to your summer wardrobe, like the perfect all-occasion monochromatic dress or a classic striped tee? & Other Stories' summer sale 2019 has got you covered from head to toe. Brimming with pieces that you'll want to wear year after year but still feel modern and cool, it's got everything you'll need to give your seasonal wardrobe a major refresh without breaking the bank. & Other Stories is one of few fast fashion retailers that I still get genuinely excited to shop at, and it's because its offerings don't feel solely reliant on short-lived trends. I know that anything I buy from them will still be cool for seasons to come, meaning I'll shop less — it's a win for my wallet and the environment.

The sale includes a selection of over 1,500 items, from the aforementioned dresses and tees to and array of skirts, button-ups, shorts, earrings, shoes, bags, and more. Basically, anything your closet is lacking it's got in spades. You can peruse 10 standout items from the sale below to get an idea of just how good its offerings are but I suggest looking at in full to make sure you don't miss anything with your name on it.

Garden Party

Puff Sleeve Linen Wrap Mini Dress $119 $83 | & Other Stories Buy Now

A ditsy floral, plenty of ruffles, and a wrap silhouette to boot. What more could you want in a favorite summer dress?

Shine On

Strappy Heeled Sandals $95 $48 | & Other Stories Buy Now

Yes, silver heels can be an everyday shoe! I'd wear this shiny snakeskin style with a denim mini and tee, a floral dress, a silk midi skirt, light wash boyfriend jeans — you name it.

Totally Tubular

Fitted Cotton Puff Sleeve Mini Dress $89 $62 | & Other Stories Buy Now

'80s influences have permeated modern fashion over the past few years and this dress draws from them with extreme taste. The puffed sleeves scream throwback, but the subtle ruching and monochromatic black hue ensure it'll be stylish for years to come.

Miami Heat

Satin Handkerchief Midi Skirt $79 $55 | & Other Stories Buy Now

It's silky, it's orange, and it boasts a ruffled hemline. In other words, it's perfect for any beachy vacations you've got planned.

Three's Company

Sculptural Hanging Earrings $15 | & Other Stories Buy Now

Thanks to their sculptural composition, these earrings look like tiny masterpieces.

Biker Babe

Leopard Cycling Shorts $49 $34 | & Other Stories Buy Now

Another '80s staple, bike shorts are back in. Wear them with a tee, a tunic, a crop top, or whatever else floats your boat — this leopard pair is a great way to tap into the trend.

Candy Crush

Cropped Striped Cotton Blend Sweater $69 $35 | & Other Stories Buy Now

This brightly colored sweater is perfect for those breezy summer nights when a light pullover is necessary.

Spotty Service

Side Tie Leopard Mini Dress $89 $62 | & Other Stories Buy Now

This is one of the best leopard print dresses I've seen in a long time! There's so much to love about it, from it's shrunken print to its collar to its wrap skirt design.

Shady Lady

Rounded Cat Eye Sunglasses $29 $15 | & Other Stories Buy Now

These are glasses that can make an entire outfit but aren't overly kitschy or bold. Tortoise shell is awesome in that it goes with everything and adds a subtle pattern to a look and it only adds to the retro appeal of these glasses.

Tee Time

Striped Tee $29 $12 | & Other Stories Buy Now

Because black and white striped tees have already had their heyday.