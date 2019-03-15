& Other Stories' Spring 2019 Sale Features These Prime Picks For Under $100
Whether you're looking to get a head start on pieces for next fall or you're in the midst of doing some warm weather shopping, & Other Stories' spring 2019 sale needs to be on your radar. The retailer is offering 913 products at up to 50 percent off and no, it's not just the stuff that didn't sell for them last year. Look at their discounted offerings and you'll see one-piece swimsuits and bikinis, floral sleeveless dresses, denim cutoffs, sunglasses, tees, wrap skirts, and more (basically everything you could ever need for spring and summer), but if sweaters, jackets and pants are what you're after, you're also in luck there.
As someone who used to walk by an & Other Stories on my way home from work every day for years, I can vouch for how good its offerings are. They're trendy but unique and you'll always find a print or three to fall in love with. I always struggled with picking out the one or two items I was most in love with from a pile of about 50 favorites but seeing as this sale has tons of top-notch items on sale for under $100 apiece (many are under $50), I can finally be less selective. Peruse some of the best Under-$100 offerings below and prepare to have your closet overhauled.
What's The Tee?
Leopard Print Ringer T-Shirt
$15
& Other Stories
This tee plus and denim and classic Vans sneakers is about to be my new spring uniform. It's bright and punchy but extremely easy to style and also plays into the current print trend in a more graphic form.
Tropical
Jungle Print Wrap Dress
$59
& Other Stories
Here Comes the Sun
Tortoise Cat Eye Sunglasses
$15
& Other Stories
$15 sunglasses should not be this cute. Why not buy a few pairs in case one gets lost, because you'll never find tortoise rims at this price again
Ripple Effect
Low Back Tie Swimsuit
$28
& Other Stories
This dreamy pastel swimsuit brings images of sun-soaked beach days to mind and anything that can mentally transport me to a vacation is something I need to own.
Garden Party
Hanging Tulip Earrings
$15
& Other Stories
Florals for spring, but in a way that's actually fresh! These modern tulip earrings almost look like little works of abstract art and will add a cool accent to any look.
Mellow Yellow
Floral Maxi Wrap Dress
$58
& Other Stories
Sunshine in wearable form. The ditsy floral print and gauzy nature of this dress give it a super sweet and super festive feel.
Wild Thing
Zebra Print Midi Skirt
$62
& Other Stories
Animal print skirts will always be in season. Pair this one with a black crop top and some chunky black sandals and you've got yourself the perfect weekend look.
Gone West
Cowboy Sock Boots
$89
& Other Stories
Cowboy boots, but make it fashion. Pair these with literally anything and you'll look trendy AF.
Dream Destination
Paris Sweater
$44
& Other Stories
We're just about to hit springtime which means transitional dressing weather is coming. This sunny yellow sweater will be the perfect piece to carry with you on days threatened by chilly winds.
Best Buds
Floral Print Silk Dress
$73
& Other Stories
Who doesn't love wearing romantic floral prints in dress form? Pair this dress with a red lip and you've got your springtime date look set.