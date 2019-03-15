Whether you're looking to get a head start on pieces for next fall or you're in the midst of doing some warm weather shopping, & Other Stories' spring 2019 sale needs to be on your radar. The retailer is offering 913 products at up to 50 percent off and no, it's not just the stuff that didn't sell for them last year. Look at their discounted offerings and you'll see one-piece swimsuits and bikinis, floral sleeveless dresses, denim cutoffs, sunglasses, tees, wrap skirts, and more (basically everything you could ever need for spring and summer), but if sweaters, jackets and pants are what you're after, you're also in luck there.

As someone who used to walk by an & Other Stories on my way home from work every day for years, I can vouch for how good its offerings are. They're trendy but unique and you'll always find a print or three to fall in love with. I always struggled with picking out the one or two items I was most in love with from a pile of about 50 favorites but seeing as this sale has tons of top-notch items on sale for under $100 apiece (many are under $50), I can finally be less selective. Peruse some of the best Under-$100 offerings below and prepare to have your closet overhauled.

What's The Tee?

Leopard Print Ringer T-Shirt $15 & Other Stories Buy Now

This tee plus and denim and classic Vans sneakers is about to be my new spring uniform. It's bright and punchy but extremely easy to style and also plays into the current print trend in a more graphic form.

Tropical

Jungle Print Wrap Dress $59 & Other Stories Buy Now

Here Comes the Sun

Tortoise Cat Eye Sunglasses $15 & Other Stories Buy Now

$15 sunglasses should not be this cute. Why not buy a few pairs in case one gets lost, because you'll never find tortoise rims at this price again

Ripple Effect

Low Back Tie Swimsuit $28 & Other Stories Buy Now

This dreamy pastel swimsuit brings images of sun-soaked beach days to mind and anything that can mentally transport me to a vacation is something I need to own.

Garden Party

Hanging Tulip Earrings $15 & Other Stories Buy Now

Florals for spring, but in a way that's actually fresh! These modern tulip earrings almost look like little works of abstract art and will add a cool accent to any look.

Mellow Yellow

Floral Maxi Wrap Dress $58 & Other Stories Buy Now

Sunshine in wearable form. The ditsy floral print and gauzy nature of this dress give it a super sweet and super festive feel.

Wild Thing

Zebra Print Midi Skirt $62 & Other Stories Buy Now

Animal print skirts will always be in season. Pair this one with a black crop top and some chunky black sandals and you've got yourself the perfect weekend look.

Gone West

Cowboy Sock Boots $89 & Other Stories Buy Now

Cowboy boots, but make it fashion. Pair these with literally anything and you'll look trendy AF.

Dream Destination

Paris Sweater $44 & Other Stories Buy Now

We're just about to hit springtime which means transitional dressing weather is coming. This sunny yellow sweater will be the perfect piece to carry with you on days threatened by chilly winds.

Best Buds

Floral Print Silk Dress $73 & Other Stories Buy Now

Who doesn't love wearing romantic floral prints in dress form? Pair this dress with a red lip and you've got your springtime date look set.