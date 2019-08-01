Series finales are hard. There's always a lot of pressure on the creators of a TV show to really stick the landing by tying together an entire series' worth of stories in one episode. All that pressure gets intensified when the series that's ending is a truly iconic one like Orange is the New Black. All 13 episodes of the series' seventh and final season were released on Netflix on July 26, including the show's series finale. The show ended with some heartbreaking and heartwarming moments for the large ensemble of characters, but there's a possibility at the show could have ended differently. Orange is the New Black's alternate ending would have been very weird, and it would have reminded fans of another iconic series finale. Warning: Spoilers for Season 7 of Orange is the New Black follow.

The very first episode of Orange is the New Black begins with Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) talking about how she's always loved getting clean as she prepares to begin a prison sentence at Litchfield Penitentiary. Seven seasons later, in the series finale, Piper's voice closes out the show with a similar speech about getting clean and how the definition of cleanliness has changed for her. It's full circle moment that acknowledges how much Piper has grown over the course of the series. But, the creators of the show thought about another ending that would have been a much more in-your-face way of ending the story.

Orange is the New Black is based on the 2010 book of the same name, which is a memoir by real-life former inmate Piper Kerman. The character Piper is based on Kerman. Piper's story veered in a different direction from her non-fictional counterpart's throughout the series; for one thing, Kerman is still married to the real-life Larry, unlike the character. But, for the most part, Kerman's story was always at the heart of the series. That's why the creators the show thought about ending the series with a very on-the-nose nod to Kerman's memoir and the series' conception. Executive producer Tara Herrmann told The Hollywood Reporter:

Since season one, the joke ending that would come up occasionally was to get super meta and cast an actress to be Jenji [Kohan, who created the show] who goes into Netflix and pitches a show.

In Season 6, Piper becomes obsessed with leaving a meaningful legacy behind at Litchfield. For a few episodes, she considers writing a memoir. Kohan told The Hollywood Reporter that she and the other writers thought about having Piper follow through with that plan and then creating a show based on her life, within the show that's already based on Kerman's life.

"Piper having a meeting and then selling the show and having her watch someone playing her. We toyed with it," Kohan said.

This ending might sound familiar to fans of another Netflix series. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life actually did include a self-referential ending like this one. The main characters Rory and Lorelai discuss a book Rory plans to write about their lives. Lorelai suggests a name for it: the exact name of the series itself. "Drop the the. Just Gilmore Girls," Lorelai tells Rory. It's a kind of cheesy ending that probably wouldn't have worked on Orange is the New Black. A consultant very close to Kohan is the one who convinced her not to do it.

“I was at dinner and joking about it and my 13-year-old son was like, ‘No. You cannot do that,’” Kohan said.

It's a good thing that Kohan's son stepped in, because the ending she and her team ended up using is a pretty poignant ending for the show. You can watch all of Orange is the New Black on Netflix now.