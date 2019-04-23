This Mother's Day, OpenTable wants you to stop scrolling. That's right, that means you need to close out of Instagram, stop reading posts on Twitter, resist checking your email, and just put your phone down. OpenTable's Mother's Day 2019 deal encourages families to put their phones down and be together, and is partnering up with restaurants across the United States to make it happen.

Starting April 23, 2019, OpenTable is launching a national campaign called #DiningMode, helping restaurant-goers build stronger relationships by encouraging them to put their phones away this Mother's Day and give mom (or whoever they love) the best present of all — being present for one another. To help people on this phone-free journey, which will definitely be tough but doable, over 500 restaurants are partnering up with OpenTable to give customers sweet Mother's Day deals on May 12 if they go into #DiningMode. Bellini Grill in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for example, is offering moms participating in #DiningMode a free complimentary dessert. Bodegon - Hotel Madrid in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is providing free champagne for those who opt into #DiningMode this Mother's Day. ETA Restaurant + Bar in Chicago, Illinois is offering moms a complimentary spa gift to thank them for all they do, and for participating in #DiningMode. Other deals for people who opt into #DiningMode on Mother's Day include complimentary tea, free blood orange margaritas, and a a bouquet of flowers for the table.

OpenTable on YouTube

OpenTable recently commissioned a survey where 73 percent of respondents marked Mother's Day as the number one occasion where people should avoid checking their phones entirely, and around 33 percent of respondents said sharing a meal together is the most meaningful Mother's Day gift. In a press release, Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable, shared another statistic. Potter said,

We recently discovered that 85 percent of diners check their phones at the table while eating with others at least once. By going into #DiningMode this Mother's Day, diners will have the opportunity to focus their attention on the mom in their lives and connect over a fabulous meal.

Some other statistics OpenTable found that inspired the launch of the #DiningMode campaign included the fact that 81 percent of survey-takers reported being annoyed at their dinner companions' phone use in the past year, and 20 percent reported that they would actually avoid eating with people who used their phones too much.

To help diners adjust to a phone-free dinner, OpenTable has suggested conversation starters including questions like "If you could live out one movie plot, what would it be and why?" and "What's the most beautiful place you've ever visited?" The questions are available in a downloadable PDF on the OpenTable #DiningMode campaign website that says "When you set aside your phone, you never know what you'll discover."

Courtesy of OpenTable

So whether your Mother's Day plans include going out one-on-one with mom or gathering the whole family to celebrate all the moms in the group, there's no doubt that everyone will benefit from putting down their phones and going on #DiningMode. Happy phone-free celebrating!