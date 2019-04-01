Beyoncé fans, prepare to be extremely jealous. Omari Hardwick kissed Beyoncé at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards. For those of you who didn't hear the news, both Beyoncé and Jay-Z were honored this past Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the NAACP Image Awards. Bey walked home with an award for Entertainer of the Year (duh) and Jay accepted the President's Award. But the awkward interaction with Hardwick seems to have trumped both of their award wins.

If you're not sure which awkward moment I'm referring to, allow me to paint a picture. Power actor, Hardwick, poses for a picture with Jay-Z who is (obviously) seated next to Beyoncé at the award show. Their picture together is normal enough. The two stand next to each other at the Dolby Theater and Hardwick shoots up a quick thumbs up.

Then he moves on to Queen Bey. As soon as he saw her, Hardwick decided to greet her with a cheek kiss and a hug. Pretty standard stuff... until he decided to follow up his hug/cheek kiss combo by attempting to kiss her a second time on the mouth.

The only thing more uncomfortable than Hardwick attempting to kiss Bey a second time is her reaction to him trying to kiss her a second time. He leans in for the kiss and she just smiles uncomfortably and pulls away, while her husband stands next to her totally un-phased.

Just look at the cringeworthy interaction here:

The Beyhive was not here for his ballsy move. In fact, they were so upsetted by it that they turned to Twitter to air their grievances.

"That video of Omari Hardwick and Beyoncé," one fan wrote. "What bruh doing?!"

"A respectable handshake would have worked just fine from Omari Hardwick," another fan wrote. "Women don’t need to be grabbed, hugged and kissed unless its your wife/girlfriend. Beyonce should have slapped him!"

"I can’t stop watching the video of Omari hardwick kisding Beyoncé and that second kiss was sooooo uncalled for and disrespectful," another fan wrote.

"Men when a woman's smile turns into a frown you have either done something inappropriate or disrespectful. @ OmariHardwick you disrespected @ Beyonce," another wrote. "You made her uncomfortable. The same way you approached her husband was how you should have approached her. No double kiss."

Fans also took to Instagram to condemn the Power actor in his comments.

"You picked your side, you go home and enjoy that unseasoned chicken. Don’t disrespect Bey ever! 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝," one obvious Bey fan wrote in the comments section of one of his posts.

Another kept it simple, just writing: "STAY AWAY FROM B."

"YOU THOUGHT BLOCKING ME WAS GONE WORK!!? 😂 I MADE ANOTHER PROFILE ON THAT ASS 🐝," an especially devoted fan wrote.

"Just so you know, everyone is mad cause you violated her personal space and you clearly made Beyoncé uncomfortable," a more level-headed fan attempted to explain. "It’s just not cool, you wouldn’t like if someone did it to you. As a woman that’s been in a situation where I feel violated by a man by something “simple” he did. I’m just saying it was uncalled for. She felt the love the first time the second time made it weird."

"Beyoncé leaves her mansion THREE TIMES this week only to have a PEASANT make her uncomfortable NOW we won’t see her for at least another month or two... good job🙄," another wrote.

Some fans are even going so far as hinting at death threats with suggestive coffin emojis. For instance, one wrote: "Have you lost your damn mind!!!!?🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 This is REAL life!! Don’t you EVER pull that low ass b list actor clown ass jussie smollett attention seeking bullish ever again! Don’t hurt yourself ⚰️"

Of course, there were other people who argued that the interaction was nothing more than an awkward encounter that was unnecessarily blown out of proportion by fans.

The only lesson I'm taking away here? Disrespect Beyoncé in any way and her fans will come after you.