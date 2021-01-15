Olivia Rodrigo's "Driver's License" is dominating every social media platform right now. Twitter, YouTube, TikTok — you name it. The song is everywhere and nobody's complaining because it's just that good. In fact, the single is doing so well it's predicted to debut high on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Due to its overnight success, the track has already been picked up by numerous radio stations. Olivia Rodrigo's reaction to hearing "Drivers License" on the radio for the first time was so pure because she couldn't believe it was really happening.

Rodrigo dropped "Driver's License" on Friday, Jan. 8, and it instantly blew up due to the song's heartbreaking lyrics about a split. Fans guessed it was about Rodrigo's rumored ex Joshua Bassett, who also plays her love interest on Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. After they supposedly called it quits some time in 2020, Bassett reportedly began dating actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter in August.

Interestingly enough, Rodrigo mentions an older blonde girl in "Driver's License," and Carpenter fits the description. (She's blonde and is 21 years old, making her four years older than Rodrigo, who's 17.) Although Bassett publicly supported Rodrigo's single on Instagram, they can't help but wonder if he and Carpenter inspired the lyrics, making the message hit harder.

Fans have been listening to "Driver's License" so much it broke Spotify's record for most streams in a day for a non-holiday song twice. It reportedly got 15.17 million global streams on Jan. 11, and the next day, the track beat its own record with 17.01 million streams.

After all its success online, "Driver's License" is now starting to make a big impact elsewhere. On Friday, Jan. 15, Rodrigo shared her reaction to hearing the song on the radio for the first time. "Oh my god! It's unbelievable!" she screams in the clip. Watch it below.

Fans thought her reaction was so wholesome. They commented things like "YES YOU DESERVE IT," "Proud of you," and "OMG CONGRTS!!!"

Rodrigo had a similar reaction after Taylor Swift responded to one of her posts. When "Driver's License" joined Swift's Folklore tracks on top of the US iTunes Charts, the "Cardigan" singer wrote, "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud," to Rodrigo, causing her to fangirl. (Honestly, who wouldn't?)

"Driver's License" is set to make a huge splash on the Billboard Hot 100. Fans are crossing their fingers she debuts high on the chart because she deserves all this success and more.