Olivia Rodrigo has shared another driving milestone with fans. The 18-year-old singer penned her debut single all about getting her driver's license, and, now, she's giving fans an update on how it's going behind the wheel. Olivia Rodrigo's reaction to getting her first parking ticket has fans LOL-ing.

Rodrigo took to Instagram on April 11 to tell fans about the unhappy piece of mail she received from the city of Los Angeles. "Parking Violation," her ticket read in bright red letters, and after the massive success of her breakout song, Rodrigo couldn't help but crack a joke.

"Damn this driving sh*t isn't all fun and games," she captioned a post on her Instagram story.

Fans have been very interested in Rodrigo's driving career ever since they realized her rumored ex, Joshua Bassett, helped teach her how to drive. Following the release of their song "Just for a Moment" from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, they celebrated with an impromptu driving lesson.

"We celebrated and we went to In-N-Out, and I couldn't drive actually. I was 16, but I didn't have my permit," she said in a previously-posted social media video. "And so, he took me in his car, and we drove around the In-N-Out parking lot, and that was my first time driving."

You can see Rodrigo's reaction to getting her first parking ticket below.

Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Fans couldn't help but laugh at Rodrigo's Instagram post.

"Olivia Rodrigo got a parkingti cket why is this so funny HSJSJSJ," one person tweeted.

"Olivia Rodrigo getting a parking ticket... We don’t deserve her," another tweeted.

Some joked "Parking Ticket" should be the title of her next single.

For now, Rodrigo is still riding high off the success of "Drivers License" and her follow-up single "Deja Vu." Her debut single recently became the first song to surpass 1 billion global streams in 2021 and with her debut studio album just around the corner (slated to arrive on May 21) she should have more than enough money in the bank to cover her parking ticket.