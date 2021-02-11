The world already knew "Drivers License" singer Olivia Rodrigo was a huge Swiftie, but her most recent social media posts proved she's a bigger fan than you. Olivia Rodrigo's Instagrams about Taylor Swift re-releasing Fearless were some stan-level masterpieces, and there's no question she's overjoyed. The news of Swift's upcoming re-recording of her sophomore album seemed to catch even the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star off guard.

"I AM NOT OK," Rodrigo wrote on her Feb. 11 Instagram story about Fearless (Taylor's Version). In another story, she shared how excited she was to hear one of her faves, "White Horse," re-recorded for 2021. All the love she's showing on social media for the upcoming record isn't anything new; she's been praising Swift almost non-stop since their interaction over the success of Rodrigo's viral single. Even before that, however, she was a certified Swiftie, citing the Grammy-winning singer as one of her biggest influences in various interviews. One of her first memories is even of singing Swift's "Picture to Burn" as a 4-year-old.

Nothing could have prepared Rodrigo for the news that Swift was releasing her third album in the past 12 months, easily maxing out any other musician's release schedule — especially considering the industry-wide delays caused by the spread of COVID-19. Swift has absolutely sped past her competition with the back-to-back releases of Folklore and Evermore, so the news of Fearless (Taylor's Version) is especially exciting and surprising. Fans are speculating the album will come out on April 9 after discovering clues hidden in her announcement.

ACMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To show her ultimate gratitude to Swift for the gift of Fearless (Taylor's Version), Rodrigo recorded a video of her and friends singing along to one of the original record's biggest hits, "You Belong With Me." She wrote over top of the video, "We r ready 4 Fearless," which is, of course, an understatement.

Swifties have been fed over the past year, but ask any fan and they'll tell you they'll happily accept more songs at any time. The whole internet is ready for Swift's latest creation.