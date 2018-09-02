When I got my first job and finally started buying myself clothes, I went to Old Navy. I had a part-time position at the mall, so I didn't have a huge budget, but I could always find some really cute outfits at the one-stop shop. And the best part was I could leave every time with bags of items that didn't cost me my entire teenage paycheck. Over a decade later, I can still pop into Old Navy and find cute outfits that don't break the bank. So imagine how affordable it is to shop Old Navy's Labor Day Sale, on top of their already great prices.

So here's the deal, almost everything in the store will be majorly marked down this Labor Day weekend. From Aug. 30 through Sept. 3, every pair of jeans, every dress, every tee shirt, every sweatshirt and hoodie will be marked off half price. Yup! You can snag some seriously essential wardrobe staples for 50 percent off. That means you can literally shop pieces beginning at $6. I told you it was good!

Here are all the insane deals you can shop at Old Navy's Labor Day Sale from now until Monday. But if I were you, I'd start now.

Dresses

Whether you're looking for something to wear to a fall wedding, or easy-to-wear jersey-knit dresses for weekend errands, now's the time to stock up on some adorable options.

Floral Fit & Flare Cami Dress for Women

Was: $30; Now: $15

Ruffle-Trim Tie-Belt Shirt Dress for Women

Was: $45; Now: $23

Jersey-Knit Shift Dress for Women

Was: $35; Now: $18

Fit & Flare Cami Midi Dress for Women

Was: $37; Now: $19

Printed V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress for Women

Was: $37; Now: $19

Tee Shirts

You can never have too many tee shirts. There's something so effortless but still so cool about a simple tee-shirt-and-jeans combo. With styles starting at $6 for tees, here's your chance to load up on the easy essential.

EveryWear Curved-Hem V-Neck Tee for Women

Was: $13; Now: $7

EveryWear Graphic Tee for Women

Was: $15; Now: $8

EveryWear V-Neck Tee for Women

Was: $13; Now: $6

EveryWear V-Neck Tee for Women

Was: $15; Now: $8

Jeans

Now that you're fully stocked on tee shirts, you might want to pick up some super affordable jeans. When else will you find a pair of jeans for $12?

Mid-Rise Super Skinny Jeans for Women

Was: $30; Now: $12

Mid-Rise Super Skinny White Ankle Jeans for Women

Was: $30; Now: $15

High-Rise The Power Jean, a.k.a. The Perfect Straight for Women

Was: $35; Now: $18

Sweatshirts & Hoodies

You might not need it now (because it's still so hot out), but trust me, you'll be glad you stocked up on the cozy pullovers when fall rolls around.

Relaxed French Terry Sweatshirt for Women

Was: $25; Now: $12

Relaxed Graphic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for Women

Was: $30; Now: $10

Relaxed Graphic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for Women

Was: $30; Now $10