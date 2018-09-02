Old Navy's Labor Day Sale Is So Epic, You Can Snag Items For $6
When I got my first job and finally started buying myself clothes, I went to Old Navy. I had a part-time position at the mall, so I didn't have a huge budget, but I could always find some really cute outfits at the one-stop shop. And the best part was I could leave every time with bags of items that didn't cost me my entire teenage paycheck. Over a decade later, I can still pop into Old Navy and find cute outfits that don't break the bank. So imagine how affordable it is to shop Old Navy's Labor Day Sale, on top of their already great prices.
So here's the deal, almost everything in the store will be majorly marked down this Labor Day weekend. From Aug. 30 through Sept. 3, every pair of jeans, every dress, every tee shirt, every sweatshirt and hoodie will be marked off half price. Yup! You can snag some seriously essential wardrobe staples for 50 percent off. That means you can literally shop pieces beginning at $6. I told you it was good!
Here are all the insane deals you can shop at Old Navy's Labor Day Sale from now until Monday. But if I were you, I'd start now.
Dresses
Whether you're looking for something to wear to a fall wedding, or easy-to-wear jersey-knit dresses for weekend errands, now's the time to stock up on some adorable options.
Floral Fit & Flare Cami Dress for Women
Ruffle-Trim Tie-Belt Shirt Dress for Women
Jersey-Knit Shift Dress for Women
Fit & Flare Cami Midi Dress for Women
Printed V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress for Women
Tee Shirts
You can never have too many tee shirts. There's something so effortless but still so cool about a simple tee-shirt-and-jeans combo. With styles starting at $6 for tees, here's your chance to load up on the easy essential.
EveryWear Curved-Hem V-Neck Tee for Women
EveryWear Graphic Tee for Women
EveryWear V-Neck Tee for Women
EveryWear V-Neck Tee for Women
Jeans
Now that you're fully stocked on tee shirts, you might want to pick up some super affordable jeans. When else will you find a pair of jeans for $12?
Mid-Rise Super Skinny Jeans for Women
Mid-Rise Super Skinny White Ankle Jeans for Women
High-Rise The Power Jean, a.k.a. The Perfect Straight for Women
Sweatshirts & Hoodies
You might not need it now (because it's still so hot out), but trust me, you'll be glad you stocked up on the cozy pullovers when fall rolls around.