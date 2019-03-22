Oily, dry, combination — these skin types are always hogging the spotlight, leaving sensitive skin sulking behind the curtain. Sensitive skin hasn’t often gotten much attention in the last decade or so, but thanks to Olay, that won’t be the case any longer. Olay’s Sensitive Cleansing Collection is bringing relief to this often ignored skin type, and my red, inflamed, acne-prone complexion couldn’t be more excited.

According to an Olay press release, 50 percent of women have reported having sensitive skin (*raises hand*), but only 11 percent of cleansers are made for those with the specific skin type. Looking at those stats from Olay and personal experience alone, it can often be pretty difficult to find cleansers for sensitive skin in the drugstore, as most are usually targeted towards super oily, acneic skin or super dry skin in need of hydration. Some drugstore skincare brands are geared for those with sensitive skin, like Simple Skincare and Cetaphil, but most brands don’t even have a specific collection for folks with sensitive skin.

Enter Olay Sensitive Cleansing Collection. The new collection features four new products, each focusing on skin that gets easily inflamed and irritated. First, there’s the Calming Liquid Cleanser, which comes in two formulations: Fragrance-Free ($7, target.com) or Hungarian Water Essence ($7, target.com). Both formulas are soap- and dye-free, but the Hungarian Water Essence does contain fragrance. It's also infused with essences of aloe and cucumber to help fight dry skin at the source, while the Fragrance-Free formula contains ingredients derived from sunflowers and other plants to help calm skin.

The next product in the sensitive skin cleansing line is the Calming Cleansing Water with Hungarian Water Essence ($7, target.com). This formula is soap- and fragrance-free and is similar to the micellar waters you’ve been using to remove makeup or lightly cleanse your face in the morning or at the end of the day. The Calming Cleansing Water is infused with essences of cucumber, aloe, and tea extracts and works with Olay’s gentle skin formula to calm stressed out, irritated skin.

If you prefer to remove your makeup with wipes, Olay’s got you covered there, too. The brand's new Makeup Remover Wipes with Hungarian Water Essence ($7, target.com) come in a pack of 25 and help not only to remove your makeup, but also to help fortify your skin’s surface by drenching it in hydration (thanks to the glycerin). The wipes promise to not leave a greasy residue and are made with a calming cloth so your skin doesn’t get irritated after each use.

I’m really excited about this new Olay launch, and I hope that it has a domino effect on other mass skincare brands on the market, as well. I really wish there were more fragrance-free, gentle skincare products in the drugstore beauty aisle when I was a teen (and college student!) struggling with acne. I believe tackling acne-prone skin should start with treating your skin gently (instead of using the harsh acne-products on the market), because the more you try to strip your skin of its natural oils, the more your body will go into overdrive to produce it, which then clogs your follicles and causes even more acne lesions. So here's to Olay's new launch, and lots more love for folks with sensitive skin.