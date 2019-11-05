Of The Products With Lots of 5-Star Ratings On Amazon, These 36 Are The Best

When it comes to shopping online, it helps to look at the most popular, highly-rated products on whichever site you're browsing through. However, Amazon has thousands of popular products — so it can be tough to know which five-star Amazon selections are actually the best. Luckily for you, that's where I come in.

Below, you'll find dozens of five-star-rated products that are, quite simply, so good at what they do. They're so great, in fact, that I wouldn't blame you for wanting to buy every last item in this collection. From cult-favorite travel mugs to soothing essential oil diffusers that double as mood-boosting lamps, Amazon has tons of items that are worth adding to your cart.

If you find yourself having trouble choosing which products to buy on this list, you can always narrow it down to those that offer Amazon Prime shipping. That way, you won't have to wait for days anticipating your purchases. Instead, you can start enjoying your new items in as little as 24 hours. You've got to love the internet, huh? I mean, hey, I do — and chances are high that you'll love it even more after seeing this curation of stellar Amazon finds.

1. These Brushes That Have Super Flexible Bristles Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush (2-Pack) $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This two-pack of Wet Brushes is perfect; keep one in your gym bag and one on your vanity to always have their detangling powers at the ready. They work on wet or dry hair and gently free knots without causing breakage or damage (all while distributing the oils evenly for shine and luster). The bristles even gently massage the scalp, which can stimulate blood flow.

2. This Travel Mug That's Earned Over 23,000 Rave Reviews Contigo Stainless Steel AUTOSEAL West Loop Vaccuum-Insulated Travel Mug $16 | Amazon See On Amazon The secret to this beloved travel mug (it has over 23,000 reviews!) is in the auto-seal lid — it never leaks or spills, no matter how bumpy your commute is. It also keeps liquids hot for five hours and your iced coffee chilly for 12. It's also easy to push this open with one hand, so you can hold onto that subway pole while getting your caffeine intake up. Choose from a number of pretty colors.

3. This Dentist-Recommended Oral Rinse TheraBreath Fresh Breath Oral Rinse (2-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This long-time favorite mouth wash is a must-have if you have tonsil stones or can't stand when your breath picks up on that last garlic parmesan wing you ate. Made by a dentist, this kosher and vegan formula fights sulfur-inducing bacteria for a whole 24 hours. It also has a mild mint flavor that reviewers find very pleasant.

4. This Deeply Hydrating Hair Mask That Repairs Dry Tresses Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Argan oil is your new best friend if your hair is dry or damaged from too many passes of your flat iron — and this hydrating mask is packed with it. Leave it on for five minutes and your hair will feel stronger and softer immediately. One reviewer wrote: "I have 4c curls and this stuff really leaves it feeling soft and conditioned for days. I recently bleached my hair, and thanks to this mask my curls are bouncy and healthier than ever."

5. A Best-Selling Hyaluronic Acid Serum For Skin Hydration Cosmedica Skincare Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Skin $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Adding a hydrating serum to your nightly routine is the secret to keeping your skin plump during drier months — and the 100% organic hyaluronic acid in this version will keep you moisturized while also evening out your skin tone and texture. Best of all, it's vegan and cruelty-free.

6. This Mini Cast Iron Skillet That's Perfect For Smaller Dishes Lodge LMS3 Miniature Skillet $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Cast iron skillets are great for a few reasons: They cook things evenly at high heat, and they're oven-safe. This miniature skillet comes already seasoned with vegetable oil so it's ready to use. Buy a few of them and make individual mac and cheese sides, crumbles, or baked egg dishes for your next brunch or dinner party.

7. The Latex Resistance Bands For Your Home Workout Sessions Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands (Set of 5) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Resistance bands are great for home gyms and workouts in your hotel when traveling — and these 100% latex versions come in varying levels of resistance, so you can build up tolerance and continue to challenge yourself. They're great to add to a yoga or pilates class to tone and strengthen your legs or arms even more, and they're even used to help aid in recovery or injury.

8. An Essential Oil Diffuser That Offers Mood Lighting VicTsing 150ml Essential Oil Diffuser $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Add soothing mood lights, aromatherapy benefits, and more moisture into the air with this essential oil diffuser. It can cycle through eight different colored lights, and it has a 150-milliliter water capacity that can last up to 10 hours. Set it on night mode for a full night's sleep with a soothing light and a fine mist, or put it on higher to relax and unwind when you get home from work. It can set to a timer, too.

9. This Scalp Brush That Feels So Good While You Wash Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Few things are better than getting a shampoo at a hair salon — but you can recreate the experience with this massager. It adds a richer lather to shampoo, gives you a mini scalp massage, removes product build-up, and even stimulates blood flow to encourage hair growth.

10. These Bath Bombs That Over 5,000 Customers Love LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set (12-Pack) $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This bath bomb gift set comes wrapped and packaged with 12 different versions for 12 fizzy, moisturizing baths in your future. Options include black raspberry vanilla, lemongrass green tea, shea and coconut, and Victorian rose. They don't stain the tub, and one reviewer raved: "They don’t have all those annoying glitters and the scent actually sticks to your skin and serves a hydration purpose. I can’t say enough how much I love these over the 10-12 other brands I’ve tried."

11. The Insulated Water Bottle That Comes With A Built-In Handle Takeya Actives Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle $30 | Amazon See On Amazon A good water bottle is hard to find — but this 32-ounce version is your answer. It keeps water cold for up to 24 hours (yep), has a leak-proof spout, and a sturdy powder-coated stainless steel construction. Choose from a number of colors, hold it by it's wide handle (that's easy to attach to a carabiner), and feel good that it's made from recyclable materials.

12. This Delicious Protein Drink That Tastes Like Lattes Iconic Grass Fed Protein Drinks, Cafe Latte (12-Pack) $34 | Amazon See On Amazon There's a whopping 20 grams of grass-fed whey protein in this protein drink — and it's also paleo and keto-friendly. It's lactose-, soy-, and gluten-free, and even contains 180 milligrams of caffeine. It's a truly delicious way to get your nutrients on-the-go.

13. A Matcha Tea Powder That Creates Cafe-Quality Lattes Jade Leaf Matcha Green Tea Powder $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This authentic, organic matcha powder is sourced in Uji, Japan. Mix it into hot oat milk in the morning for a superb latte, add it to baked goods, or put it into your smoothie for a quick energy boost. It's ground into a very fine powder, and has about 1/3 the amount of caffeine than a cup of coffee per serving.

14. A Memory Foam Neck Pillow For Comfy Flights And Car Rides MLVOC Travel Pillow 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow $22 | Amazon See On Amazon There's a few features in this travel pillow that make it a superb companion for your next long trip: It's made with a removable cover that features cooling, sweat-resistant fabric, the inside consists of little microbeads and memory foam that provide a customized fit, and it has an adjustable rope lock so you can adjust it to your needs. The pillow even keeps your head from jerking forward as you sleep. Bonus: It comes with ear plugs in case your travel partner snores.

15. A Silk Eye Mask That Blocks Out The Light Sipwell Jersey Slumber 100% Silk Sleep Mask $10 | Amazon See On Amazon A 100% silk sleep mask like this one is breathable while still blocking light out, so you can get your beauty rest. The elastic strap is completely adjustable, and even helps those who deal with tension headaches or migraines. Best of all, it doesn't mess with your hair or makeup (silk doesn't tangle hair and the mask won't sit tight over your eyelashes).

16. An Acupressure Roller To Help Relieve Foot Pain TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller $17 | Amazon See On Amazon There are 10 independent rollers on this foot massager — five for each foot — and they all feature little acupressure nubs on them, so you'll get some reflexology benefits along with your soothing massage. This one is a game-changer if you have plantar fasciitis, heel pain, or just tired feet.

17. A Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak With Lavender, Eucalyptus, And More Purely Northwest Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt $15 | Amazon See On Amazon There are seven essential oils in this foot soak, including Australian tea tree oil, lavender, eucalyptus, rosemary, camphor, and peppermint. The soothing relief also comes from the sea salt and the epsom salt, which helps ease foot pain or soreness while healing things like foot fungus, dry skin, or cracked toenails.

18. A Shoe Deodorizer That Doubles As An Air Freshener Natural Shoe Deodorizer Spray $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Spray this lemon eucalyptus shoe deodorizer in your oldest gym shoes or your dampest snow boots and eliminate unwanted odors in an instant — but that's not all. You can use this as a room spray for a fresh, soothing scent (made from all-natural ingredients) wherever you are. Reviewers say five or six sprays keep your shoes at their best for up to two weeks.

19. These Gel Gems To Help Stretch Out Your Toes YogaToes GEMS: Gel Toe Stretcher & Toe Separator (2-Pack) $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These adorable yoga gems stretch out your toes to relieve things like bunion pain or plantar fasciitis, but they also strengthen and improve flexibility in your toes, which can be great if you practice yoga or run marathons. It's made from 100% medical-grade gel, and fit shoe sizes up to 11.

20. This Face-And-Body Mask Made With Dead Sea Mud New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face and Body $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to give your skin a deep cleanse or minimize the appearance of your pores, try out this extra-strength mask, made with clarifying Dead Sea mud. The mud provides some light exfoliation to remove dead skin, but it's also made with aloe vera and jojoba seed oil to soothe your skin and keep it from feeling too dry.

20. A Micellar Water That Gently Removes Makeup And Dirt Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Micellar water is an extra-gentle way to cleanse, and this French classic is safe for sensitive skin. Soak a cotton round and easily remove stubborn makeup (including waterproof mascara) without drying out or irritating your face. The manufacturer claims one bottle is sold every two seconds; it's that popular.

21. A Foot Cream That Has Over 8,000 Reviews O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream $8 | Amazon See On Amazon O'Keefe's foot cream actually creates a moisture-barrier between your feet and the elements — so not only does it hydrate and heal extremely dry or cracked feet, but it also seals in that moisture so it won't happen again. Plus, 8,000 reviewers swear by this beloved cream, and one wrote: "This stuff is amazing. Seriously. My feet have been cracked non-stop for probably the last 10 years. I've tried literally everything...After 4+ weeks my feet have never been better."

22. This Fabric Steamer That Runs For 15 Minutes Straight Hilife Mini Travel Steamer $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Give your iron a break and add this fabric steamer to your routine. The device holds a whopping 240 milliliters of water, and it comes with a measuring cup for accurate pours. Once it's ready to go, the steamer can run for 15 minutes straight. The attached power cord is 9 feet long, so don't worry about where your outlet is. Plus, since it's portable, you can take it with you while you travel.

23. A Clear Makeup Organizer So You Can See What's Inside Ikee Design Acrylic Jewelry & Cosmetic Storage Display Boxes $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of piling your cosmetics into a tight vanity drawer, organize them with this storage set. It's made with clear acrylic material, so you'll be able to see exactly what's inside. The set itself comes in two pieces: one with open compartments, and one with drawers. You can stack them together (as pictured), or use them separately. Both parts are sold in a variety of transparent color tints, such as pink, purple, light brown, and more.

24. The Pan Rack That You Can Use Vertically Or Horizontally DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer $22 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an extra-easy was to organize your kitchen cabinets (you know, the ones that are packed to the brim with pans), then add this pan rack to your cart. It has four bronze layers where you can stack five pots vertically. However, if you'd rather store your pans horizontally, you can turn the unit over and place them on their sides. It even comes with screws to ensure simple installation.

25. A Lint Remover That's Gentle On Your Delicates BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Clean up your favorite pieces of clothing with this easy-to-use lint remover. The handheld device uses sharp, enclosed blades to help remove fabric pills without doing any damage. It runs on two different speeds and uses three different height settings to safely remove lint of various types of clothes (and even stuffed animals). The remover itself has a compartment that stores lint as it's removed, and you can empty that out after each use.

26. A Waterproof Meat Thermometer That's Also A Magnet Kizen Instant Read Meat Thermometer $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this handy thermometer to measure the temperatures of your meat dishes. It uses an LED screen to display each temperature in a matter of seconds (three, to be exact). Plus, the device is totally waterproof, which makes cleaning a breeze. It even has a built-it magnet so you can keep it somewhere accessible whenever you're done using it, like the fridge. Buy it in jet black, red, or red velvet.

27. An Over-The-Door Shoe Organizer That Can Hold 12 Pairs SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to this over-the-door hanger, you don't have to keep your favorite shoes in your closet or near the front door. It features 24 transparent pouches that can hold a total of 12 pairs. However, if you can fit various shoes into each pocket (like flip-flops or slippers), you can store even more. The product comes with four hooks that you can easily hang over your door like a shower curtain. Choose from three colors: brown, gray, and pink.

28. The Lash-Enhancing Serum With Over 13,000 5-Star Ratings Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Over 13,000 people have given this lash-enhancing serum five stars (seriously). The serum — which has been tested by dermatologists — uses ingredients like biotin and peptides to help your lashes grow. Swipe it on at night, and then let it do its job. If you like the results, you can even use it on your eyebrows for added thickness. To make it even better, the formula is hypoallergenic.

29. These Yoga Pants With Hidden Pockets For Your Cash IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're always looking for places to store your belongings while you're working out, add these high-waisted yoga pants to your closet. They come with side pockets and a hidden pocket where you can keep various essentials, like your phone, keys, and wallet. Plus, they're made with a flexible blend of polyester and spandex that'll stretch as you move. These come in over 24 different colors, all of which can be cleaned in the washing machine.

30. This Nylon Strap For Easy Stretches At Home The Original Stretch Out Strap with Exercise Book by OPTP $16 | Amazon See On Amazon To get the best stretches in from the comfort of your home, try using this nylon strap. It's made with various loops that you can hold onto while you work specific areas of your body. That way, you won't have to struggle or hold onto something while you get those key stretches in. You can even use it for yoga if you're working on optimizing certain positions. The strap also comes with a book that'll show you how to safely use it.

31. This Waist Bag That Will Replace Your Favorite Fanny Pack Waterfly Fanny Pack Waist Bag $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Switch up your fanny packs and add this waist bag to your accessory closet. It's made with water-resistant nylon, which means you don't have to worry about wearing it in the rain. Plus, it has three different pockets for storage (instead of just one). And thanks to its adjustable straps, you can tighten or loosen it however much you want. It's available in different colors and designs, including packs with pink flamingos and stripes.

32. The Broom Hanger That Will Organize Your Utility Closet Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Brooms, mops, rakes, and other cleaning supplies can make a tiny closet cluttered. That's why this broom holder is so convenient. It uses five tight slots and six hooks to store various products on your wall so they're not stacked in an unorganized pile. The unit can hold up to 35 pounds, and it can be easily attached to your wall with the included tools.

33. A Stainless Steel Compost Bin With An Activated Charcoal Filter Epica Stainless Steel Compost Bin $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Storing this compost bin right on your table won't be an issue. It's made with an activated charcoal filter that's meant to keep undesirable odors out of your kitchen. It even comes with a convenient handle so you can effortlessly transport your compost from one room to the next. And since the container is made with stainless steel, it's super easy to clean once it's emptied out.

34. This Popular Moisturizer Made With Hemp Seed Oil Natural Hemp Seed Oil Body Moisturizer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This moisturizer is made with hemp seed oil — and based off its impressive review, people are loving it. Within that hemp seed oil base are calming ingredients (like ginseng and shea butter), along with various vitamins (including E, C, and A). Unlike a handful of other lotions on the market, this one's chemical- and paraben-free. It's also vegan and smells like bananas and flowers.

35. A Handheld Device That Makes Your Milk Frothy For Lattes PowerLix Milk Frother $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Guess what? It's totally possible to get frothy, cafe-approved lattes from the comfort of your own kitchen. This handheld tool is made to easily froth your milk so you can sip on creamy caffeinated beverages anytime you want. All you have to do is add the stainless steel mixer into your glass of warm milk, and then turn it on. It'll whisk the liquid until it's foamy (and that should only take up to 20 seconds). The device is available in three colors: black, red, and silver.