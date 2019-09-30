I know there are plenty of talented and amazing individuals who were born in September (i.e. Beyoncé), but that doesn't make the month any less boring, in my opinion. That's why I'm so excited for what's to come, and these zodiac signs who will have the best October 2019 — Gemini, Cancer, Libra, and Scorpio — should be, too.

While a majority of people are used to Libra season's irresistible charm and enchanting ways, there will be nothing "easygoing" about the month of October. On Oct. 3, powerful Pluto will station direct in Capricorn after five months retrograde. That in itself speaks volumes, because shadowy Pluto is a representation of one's power. (Hint: Where is Capricorn located on your birth chart? Hard at work alongside Saturn and the South Node, this is the area of your life that Pluto is destroying and rebuilding from the ground up. Pay attention to your progress.) That same day, Mercury (communication, thought process) enters Scorpio, which also happens to be Pluto's sign of rulership.

Hot-headed Mars enters Libra on Oct. 4 before Venus (Libra's planetary ruler) joins Mercury in Scorpio on Oct. 8. So much for Libra season, eh? That's a whole lot of Plutonian feels, so I hope you're not afraid of the dark.

Nevertheless, there will still be plenty of good things to come, at least for a select few. Here's what October has in store for Gemini, Cancer, Libra, and Scorpio:

Gemini: You're Glowing With Charisma

Hosting your annual Halloween bash, Gemini? With the sun beaming through your celebratory fifth house and detail-oriented sixth house all throughout the month of October, your agenda will more than likely be poppin' with a number of spooktacular festivities. Do you want to know the best part? The spotlight will be on you. Don't bother pretending you hate that, because everyone knows you love being center stage.

Things will start to get a bit busier once Scorpio season rolls around on Oct. 23, but with ruling planet Mercury and charming Venus on your side, you'll be making the most of your day-to-day routine. This is also an excellent time to stand out in the workplace; however, try not to get too caught up in the pizazz. The full moon in Aries on Oct. 13 will shake up your busy third house of communication and the mundane. Work hard now so you can play later.

Cancer: You're Smoldering With Passion

It is what it is, Cancer. You've never been a fan of Libra season and I don't blame you. However, you might get lucky early on in October. For starters, curious Mercury enters Scorpio on Oct. 3, followed by delicious Venus on Oct. 8, which means your seductive fifth house of romance, creativity, and passion will be lit AF, so you'll feel as confident as ever.

Romance is definitely a possibility during this time, but with powerful Pluto stationing direct via your committed seventh house of one-on-one relationships, you probably have some things to take care of. Boundaries are beautiful, Cancer. Allow yourself to have them, and don't take "no" for an answer. The full moon in Aries on Oct. 13 will activate your career sector, so make sure to stay focused.

Libra: You're Out And About Celebrating

It's your birthday, Libra. I don't think I've ever met a Libra who doesn't love their birthday month. However, Libra season won't be your typical season of the scales this year, given Pluto direct and all the Scorpio energy coming through early in the month. Although, luckily for you, this energy will activate your comfort-seeking second house of money and pleasure, so you'll also be in the mood to indulge in sensual delights.

I know how much your relationships mean to you, and I have a feeling you'll be well reminded of that during the full moon in Aries on Oct. 13. This lunation will beam through your committed seventh house of partnerships which will, in turn, bring you deep clarity in regard to your one-on-ones.

Scorpio: You're Feeling Like Yourself Again

There you are, Scorpio. With the sun daydreaming through your sleepy 12th house of endings for the majority of September, you were likely catching up on some rest, and doing what you do best: embracing your solitude. However, days go by, seasons change, and it's time to get out of your head.

On Oct 3, sultry Mercury enters your sign, followed by irresistible Venus on Oct. 8, and the sun on Oct. 23. Did someone say Halloween party? Things are looking good for you, Scorpio, and with gorgeous Venus channeling her sexy goth vibes via your sign, you'll be feeling as seductive as ever. Your sexuality is part of your superpower. As if you needed more of a confidence booster, ruling planet Pluto stations direct this month, too.