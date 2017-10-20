Obama's Virginia Campaign Speech Was A Not-So-Subtle Dig at Trump
On Thursday, Oct. 19, former President Barack Obama concluded his return to the political arena with a speech that featured veiled, yet not-so-subtle criticism of the politics of current President Donald Trump. Those criticisms came during a rally in Richmond, where Obama campaigned for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam, who's also the state's current lieutenant governor. During Obama's Virginia campaign speech, the former president remarked on the current state of politics, telling the crowd
Obama's appearance in Virginia marked a return to the state both he and former Vice President Biden carried during the presidential campaigns of 2008 and 2012. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also won Virginia's electoral votes during the 2016 presidential election.
During this year's 2017 gubernatorial race, in which Norman is facing of against Trump-endorsed Republican Ed Gillespie, polls indicate the Virginia will lean blue again. Over the past two weeks, Lt. Gov. Northman has carried an average lead of six points across major polls, per Real Clear Politics.
Despite the lead, Obama warned the crowd in Richmond to take nothing for granted. The former president said,
Obama further implored the crowd to express their displeasure at the polls:
Obama's appearance in Virginia came after a separate campaign stop. Earlier on Thursday the former president visited Newark, where he campaigned for his former ambassador to Germany, Phil Murphy, New Jersey's Democratic gubernatorial candidate.
During that particular event, the crowd at the Robert Treat Hotel welcomed Obama to the stage with a chant of "four more years."
Crowd breaks out into chants of 'FOUR MORE YEARS' as Obama takes the stage to campaign for Phil Murphy in NJ. pic.twitter.com/hPkwSJcDjT— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 19, 2017
Obama replied,
Obama's speeches in New Jersey and Virginia came on the same day that his predecessor, former President George W. Bush, also delivered an address that featured even stronger criticism of Trump's politics. During Bush's speech at Manhattan's Time Warner Center, the 43rd president of the United States said,
Both Virginia and New Jersey's gubernatorial elections will be held on Nov. 7.