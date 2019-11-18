NYX's Black Friday 2019 Sale Means 30% Off Everything & Some Free Gifts

It is finally that time of year again. Starbucks has released their holiday cups, Michael Bublé's Christmas songs are playing everywhere, and thousands of brands and retailers are offering major discounts in the name of Black Friday. And what adds even more holiday cheer to the holiday season? When already-affordable brands hold Black Friday sales that save you even more cash. Case in point: NYX's Black Friday sale.

NYX Professional Makeup is one of those rare makeup brands that is trendy, high-quality, and long-lasting, but is still affordable, with most items priced under $20. So when NYX's products go on sale, there's even more reason to celebrate. This year, the brand is offering deals that are even better than years past. According to StyleCaster, on Friday, Nov. 29 (Black Friday), NYX is offering 30% off everything both in-store and online. Yes, you read that right.

The perks don't end there. In addition to the blanket discount, NYX is giving away freebies with every purchase on Black Friday. If you're shopping online, you can snag a free Worth The Hype Mini Mascara and a makeup sponge with every purchase. When shopping in-store, you will receive a free Love Lust Disco branded tote bag when you spend at least $30 or a Swear By It Shadow Palette when you spend at least $40. Just note that these freebies are only up for grabs while supplies last, and there will only be 20 free palettes per store, so make sure to get there early.

Then, in honor of Cyber Monday, NYX will offer 40% off everything sitewide, as well as a free Worth The Hype Mascara and sponge with every purchase again on Monday, Dec. 2. If you're shopping in-store, the brand will offer up to 40% off the Love Lust Disco Holiday Collection and other select items.

Considering NYX is offering a discount on everything, deciding what to buy may seem overwhelming. To help you narrow down your options, I've highlighted five of the brand's key products that you should considering snagging during the Black Friday Sale.

The Love Lust Disco highlight palette from NYX's holiday collection features five illuminating shades that will give you a glowing beat. During NYX's Black Friday sale, you'll be able to get 30% off the palette, for a savings of $6.

Three of NYX's best-selling Butter Gloss shades will be on sale for just $7 on Black Friday. The trio comes with "Crème Brulee," a soft pink; "Angel Food Cake," a medium pink; and "Praline," a pinkish nude.

If you need to stock up on contouring products, then luckily, during the sale, you can snag the brand's Can't Stop Won't Stop Contour Concealers for about $6. The creamy concealer comes in 24 different shades and dries to a matte finish.

Planning to shine as bright as the Times Square Ball on New Year's Eve? Be sure to cop this strobing cream during NYX's sale, as it'll be discounted to around $11.

If regular volumizing mascara just doesn't do it for you, then cop NYX's Liftscara. The brush is designed to be part hourglass and part rounded, so it gives maximum lift while coating each individual lash. You can get this innovative product for about $8 during the brand's Black Friday sale.