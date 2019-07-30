If you've been wanting to give your wardrobe a refresh without the commitment of buying an entire new batch of clothes, have I got news for you. URBN's new clothing rental service called Nuuly just launched and it's going to totally change the way you curate your style. Think of it as Rent The Runway except instead of choosing from designer clothing and accessory options you'll be able to make your selections straight from the online racks of Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, and Free People. None of the third party brands they carry will be off-limits, meaning Levi's, For Love & Lemons, Universal Standard, LoveShackFancy, Zadig & Voltaire, and more can all become staples in your style, so go ahead and sign up for Nuuly stat.

Here's the deal: for a monthly fee of $88, you'll be able to rent up to six pieces at a time from across all three of URBN's brands. No matter if you need a flowy boho dress a la Free People or a pair of rad wide-leg jeans from Urban Outfitters, Nuuly's got you covered. What's more, the service offers extended sizing that isn't even available in stores yet. As announced in a press release, "The assortment will span lifestyle categories, offering everything from premium denim and everyday dresses to seasonal outerwear and coveted vintage pieces, including substantial selections of petite and plus-size apparel with options in sizes 00-26."

Nuuly also promises free 2-day shipping on every order and laundry and dry cleaning are included. And if you happen to return a piece or two a bit late, or if one of your rentals is damaged, you won't be charged a hefty fee. Is this a dream? Check out some of Nuuly's current offerings below (they're always adding new styles) and get ready for your best-stocked closet ever.

Nuuly

This Free People top normally retails for $98, so getting to rent it along with five other pieces for $10 less than its regular price is a pretty sweet deal . Between its key lime pine color and gathered and ruffled details, it's a super sweet style.

Nuuly

This gorgeous lace Alice McCall maxi dress' normal price? $750. Need I even say more?

Nuuly

You can buy these Citizens Of Humanity jeans for $238 or you can rent them for a fraction of that price. Boasting a light wash and ideal cropped wide-leg silhouette, they're a style you can transition from summer into fall — keep them on your regular rental rotation.

Nuuly

Ace pattern mixing in this bright and cheery Yumi Kim dress. Normally $238, it's a great deal on summery florals that truly do feel groundbreaking, or at least super unique.

Nuuly

A skirt with enough personality to carry an entire look! Featuring a mixed plaid print, belted waist, and midi A-line silhouette, it's a style that could be worn through all seasons depending how you style it. Normally $78, it's a piece you can rent again and again and never get bored of wearing.