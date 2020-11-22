In astrology, you win some, you lose some. When bad things happen or challenging transits are underway, you may feel the instinct to sugarcoat the situation or stay positive even when it feels like the world is falling apart. Pretending that everything is OK when it most certainly is not can almost make the experience even more dreadful. Sometimes, life is just difficult and there's nothing wrong with admitting that. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of November 23, 2020, remember, it's only temporary. The darkness makes the light that much brighter.

You're edging deeper and deeper into eclipse season, meaning the energy is high intensity at the moment, especially as the lunar eclipse in Gemini on Nov. 30 gets closer and closer. You're preparing for a massive change, and with messenger Mercury and romantic Venus in transformative and metamorphic Scorpio, the desire to climb out of rock bottom and succeed has never been stronger. Although you're being supported along your journey, that doesn't necessarily make it easy.

In fact, the most difficult astrology you're bound to experience this week is Venus opposite independent and erratic Uranus on Nov. 27. During this transit, unexpected shifts can take place in your relationship, as well as your financial status. When it comes to your relationships, the desire for freedom and liberation may conflict with your desire to stay committed to someone else. You may realize you don't really know someone you thought you knew, rocking your relationship to its core. Who knows? There's just as strong a chance that you're the one who shocks your partner.

However, it's those born under the influence of Aries, Taurus, and Capricorn who may have the hardest time coping with this week's astrology. Here's why:

Aries: Your Feelings May Unexpectedly Endure A Dramatic Shift

There's so much uncertainty radiating through the air this week, Aries. With Venus flowing through your intense eighth house of transformation, you're searching for connections and relationships marked by intimacy and mutual fixation. However, with Venus opposing Uranus this week, surprises will take place, especially as they pertain to your heart. You may be shocked by the direction your feelings — or someone else's feelings — suddenly move toward. It may feel especially difficult to trust that the feelings you harbor for someone are reciprocated.

Taurus: It May Be Difficult To Find Stability In Your Relationships

At the end of the day, a relationship is an agreement. It's an agreement of attraction and connection, but it's also a commitment. It means committing to show up for this other person in your life. Sometimes, that commitment can mean sacrificing some of your independence. With Venus in your seventh house of partnerships as it opposes Uranus this week, you may find it difficult to strike a balance between your need for independence and your desire for a commitment, Taurus. You may feel like making a rash decision when it comes to your relationships or your partner may just be the one to surprise you.

Capricorn: Old Wounds May Be Reopening And Resurfacing

You're going through a strange, intense, emotional, and introspective period, Capricorn. The sun is transiting your 12th house of the subconscious, which may be leading you to withdraw from the world and cocoon yourself in your own thoughts and feelings. You may find yourself replaying old memories or reliving difficult experiences as though they just happened yesterday. Trust this process, because it's a necessary step in your healing. In fact, actively engaging in therapeutic activities will make this experience that much more meaningful.