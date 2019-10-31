It's prime cuffing season, which means the temperature's are dropping and people are looking for the warmth of companionship. Of course, not every sign will experience the same kind of companionship — filled with romance — during this time. Fortunately for these zodiac signs, November 2019 will be the most romantic month: Taurus, Cancer, and Leo.

November kicks off with lady Venus in adventurous Sagittarius, which will definitely spice things up in the love department. Venus rules all things beautiful, enjoyable, and aesthetically pleasing; Sagittarius is a mutable fire sign with an insatiable desire for freedom. Together, these celestial energies shift your perspective on love, values, and pleasure.

Venus in Sagittarius will bring an underlying sense of urgency to spread your wings and expand your horizons, both personally and romantically speaking. Here, the planet of love morphs into an eternal wanderer, with a colorful free spirit. Enjoy living to the fullest while it lasts. Venus enters serious Capricorn on Nov. 25, and this will definitely change up the vibe. Stay tuned, especially if you're a Taurus, Cancer, or Leo.

Taurus: You're In Love With The Mystery Of It All

With ruling planet Venus strutting her stuff via your sultry eighth house of sex, mystery, intimate unions, and shared resources, you'll be craving something deeply romantic. There's something about Venus in the eighth house that feels totally alluring, especially for the people around you, which means you will be emanating an enchanting magnetism this month, and it's going to be hard to resist.

Luscious Venus will eventually enter Capricorn via your exotic ninth house of long-distance journeys, so this also increases the chances of you meeting someone while traveling. In the meantime, feel free to enjoy the feeling of keeping everyone around you guessing.

Shutterstock

Cancer: You're Flirty And Thriving

With the sun beaming its ever-burning rays directly through your expressive fifth house of love, creativity, and passion for the majority of the month, it's going to be all eyes on you. The month kicks off with lady Venus dancing through your orderly sixth house of day-to-day routine, which increases your chances of finding love — and where you least expect it, too. This area of your chart oversees everything you encounter on a daily basis. This could be anything from your sexy barista at your local coffee shop, to a hottie you bump into at yoga every now and then.

Also, red-hot Mars enters Scorpio on Nov. 19, adding a little more sizzle to your fifth house of romance.

Leo: You're Giving Everyone That Coy Smile

Starting Nov. 1, the planet of love and pleasure will occupy your passionate love sector. This area of your chart governs all things revolving around your authenticity, inner child, and creative expression. However, it also has everything to do with your idea of romance, flirting, happiness, and all the butterflies that come with it.

Interestingly enough, this is your astrological house of rulership, which ultimately benefits you since you know your way around it. So whether you're falling in love with a new artistic venture, or slow-dancing with your potential soulmate, the stars are working in your favor this month.