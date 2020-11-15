As always, astrology is based on the constant cycle of the seasons and the zodiac. Whenever you're worried about the energy being too stale or stagnant, the cosmos will always push you out of your comfort zone and shake things up. But that's just the thing — these shakeups aren't always fun. Sometimes, they're downright exhausting, and if you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of November 16, 2020, you might feel as though things are getting harder instead of easier.

Regardless, there are still plenty of shifts headed your way. This is the last week of Scorpio season, as the sun enters open-minded, spontaneous, and adventure-seeking Sagittarius on Nov. 21 and Venus — planet of love — enters passionate, penetrating, and overcoming Scorpio on the same exact day. However, before you can embrace these shifts, Scorpio season has a few tricks left up its sleeve.

You'll probably see most of these tricks involve your love life, relationships, and money, as the astrology surrounding Venus is wild this week. It all begins on Nov. 16, when Venus squares off with over-the-top and indulgent Jupiter, intensifying your hunger for passion, desire, and abundance. While this can feel incredibly positive and exhilarating, be careful not to fly so high that it hurts much more if you fall.

When Venus slams the breaks against Saturn — planet of inhibition and karma — on Nov. 19, you might feel way less loving a whole lot more serious. Nothing gets past disciplinarian Saturn and this transit could reveal hidden tensions, resentments, and practical realities that need to be dealt with. Try not to be too hard on yourself during this time, as you might be overly critical.

Here's why Aries, Taurus, and Capricorn will have the worst week:

Aries: You May Have Trouble Breaking Free From Toxic Cycles

There's so much pressure on your love life this week, Aries. Venus will be in your possessive and sensitive eighth house of transformation as it forms a square with cold Saturn. This could feel like a start reminder of all the emotional attachments that are consistently weighing you down. You might find yourself repeating the same mistakes in your relationships or feeling drawn to the wrong situations. The cosmos are pushing you to do whatever it takes to leave that all behind. It won't happen overnight, but realizing the truth is a significant step.

Taurus: Tensions In Your Relationships Could Reach Boiling Points

Maintaining a healthy and loving relationship is a lot harder than it looks. It requires both parties to agree to the terms and reciprocate the same feelings. It can feel like winning the lottery when you finally have that. This week, you may feel a distance in your relationships when Venus in your seventh house of partnerships squares off with inhibiting Saturn. Past rejections may be leaving you feeling discouraged from opening your heart again. However, while everybody's emotional background is different, one thing remains true: Everyone wants to be loved and understood. Go forth with that in mind.

Capricorn: Everything Might Feel A Lot Heavier Than Usual

You're a go-getter of a zodiac sign and you love having a goal to work on and a road map to follow. That's why the astrology this week could feel so strange for you, because it's all about getting lost and embracing the beauty you find along the way. The sun is entering your spiritual 12th house of the subconscious, opening your intuition, imagination, and dreamworld. This is not necessarily the time for working hard on earthly matters. Rather, it's the time for inner exploration, and that's one thing there's definitely no road map for.