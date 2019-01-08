The first months of the year can be pretty bleak after all the fun and fanfare of the holidays. The January lull is real, y'all, and the freezing temperatures and gloomy weather don't make things any easier. Luckily, it's not too late to book your wintertime escape and keep the vacation mojo going for as long as possible, thanks to the fact that Norwegian Airlines’ January flight sale has $59 fares to the Caribbean from New York City and other incredible steals that'll make you do a double take. Yes, this is real, and yes, it's everything you need to start living your best life in 2019. All you have to do is start drafting that "OOO" email and start booking your flights ASAP, because these deals aren't going to wait for anyone.

On Monday, Jan. 7, the nordic airline announced that it was going to make that rough countdown to spring a little easier, courtesy of the January flight sale of your dreams. Through Friday, Jan, 18, customers in the United States can take advantage of unbeatable savings to exotic Caribbean locations like Guadeloupe and Martinique. Pretty much everyone's bank account is depleted after all the Christmas spending of the last couple of months, but these rock-bottom fares guarantee that you can start off 2019 on a bang, even while being on a budget.

If you live in New York City or Fort Lauderdale/Miami, those one-way tickets to the Caribbean will only set you back $59 during the months of January through March. In other words, you could be soaking up some rays with a fruity drink in hand in just a few short weeks:

I know you just came back from the holidays, but let's be real, these deals are just too good to pass up and it's so tempting to keep the vacay vibes going for another few months.

If traipsing across the pond is more up your alley, Norwegian Airlines has also got you covered with incredible deals to European hotspots. From New York, you can fly into either Dublin or Edinburgh for just $99, but there are many great sale prices from other cities to consider depending on where you're located.

I'd cancel all lunch plans and spend some solid time browsing through the possibilities, because you're not going to want to pass up these limited-time savings. Whether you're dreaming of enjoying the freshest pint of Guinness you've ever had at St. James's Gate Brewery or soaking up some much-needed vitamin D, there's an option for you.

As with all flight sales, there are a few caveats to keep in mind before you request days off. First of all, you're going to have to start digging into those vacation days, as the fares only apply for week days and travel dates that don't fall on public holidays, according to the website. In addition, the low prices one one-way tickets are only here for travel from Jan. 14 through March 31, 2019 — but you'd probably want to book during that time frame anyways to prevent your return ticket from being too expensive.

"The winter period is starting with low prices through January, but we expect prices to rise after that starting in February to $235 round-trip," said Patrick Surry, the chief data scientist at Hopper, according to MarketWatch. "Prices will gradually rise through the winter and spring until peaking in June likely around $260 round-trip."

Basically, you're better off buying your tickets sooner rather than later if you want to get the lowest fares, and with wanderlust-inspiring destinations like these on offer, there's really no reason to wait.