It was a pretty big bummer when Fifth Harmony announced their indefinite hiatus back in March 2018, which came after former member Camila Cabello's departure back in December 2016. And, while there has been some speculation as to whether or not Cabello is still friends with the other four members of the girl group, it seems that one member in particular, Normani, is definitely cool with Cabello. And honestly, Normani's reaction to Camila Cabello's Grammy nominations is basically proof that these two are beyond supportive of each other.

Gracing the cover of Billboard, the "Waves" singer revealed that she's elated about Cabello's nomination, and that it's incredible to see her transformation after her start in Fifth Harmony. What's even more amazing is that Normani revealed that she now truly feels as though she's just as capable to walk down a similar path as Cabello.

"[Camila Cabello] had an amazing run," Normani said, adding, "I am so proud of everything that she’s doing. She’s nominated for a freaking Grammy! Like, that is amazing. And all from what girl group? Fifth Harmony."

The fact that Camila Cabello has been able to lead a path to empowering her former bandmate is the ultimate girl power move, and I'm loving it.

Yes, queens!

"Like, that sh*t’s fire," Normani continued. "And I know that all of us are more than capable of doing that. I’ve come to believe that I am that talented. Before, I didn’t wholeheartedly believe that."

Normani also told Billboard about her own dreams for the future, which includes a clothing line and a fragrance line (um, yes please):

I see myself performing at the Grammys, traveling the world with my family. I want to meet all my fans across the world. There’s so many places I have yet to go to. I’m like, ‘Oh, wow, I really do have fans there. People know who Normani is?’ I want to have the clothing line. Hopefully, I go into fragrance. I want to cross over into film and acting. That’s a victory in my mind. I want to open dance schools.

Here for all of it.

After the girl group split, many were left wondering if Camila Cabello remained friends with the other Fifth Harmony members. While it's pretty clear the girls went through a rough patch immediately after Cabello's exit from Fifth Harmony, after about a year and a half, Normani and Cabello reunited with Normani backstage at the May 2018 Billboard Music Awards, and the photo is evidence that these two have let bygones be bygones and are very much gal pals.

I mean, just look at these two happy faces:

And, just a month before the two met up at the Billboard Music Awards, Normani spoke to Us Weekly at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards in Beverly Hills and gushed about her friend's success.

"She’s killing it. She’s freaking killing it. I’m super proud of her," she said, adding, "She is in her own space and she’s happy."

I love seeing just how amped Normani is for Camila Cabello's Grammy noms, and honestly, I bet if — or should I say when? — the roles are reversed, Camila will be cheering Normani on, too.

In the words of momager Kris Jenner, sometimes you just have to scribe for your tribe.

My everyday mantra, y'all.